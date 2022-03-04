US urges Bahamas to act against Russia

The United States is encouraging The Bahamas to close its airspace to Russian aircraft and limit Russian access to the Bahamian financial system following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a senior US Embassy official said yesterday.

“The United States and our allies are continuing to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and their democracy from unprovoked Russian aggression, including through security, economic, and humanitarian assistance,” said Daniel Durazo, the public affairs officer at the United States Embassy in The Bahamas.

“We thank The Bahamas for the strong stance it has taken thus far and continue to encourage The Bahamas to take concrete steps to counter Russia, such as by limiting Russia’s access to the Bahamian financial system and restricting Bahamian airspace to Russian aircraft.”

Durazo said the US welcomes efforts by allies and partners to make Russian President Vladimir Putin “pay the price for his unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

He said the US is also encouraging its partners, like The Bahamas, to add to humanitarian assistance in support of the Ukrainian people.

“The United States is coordinating with our European partners, humanitarian organizations, the UN, and other organizations, and we encourage other governments to also consider supporting or increasing support to Ukraine’s Humanitarian Response Plan,” Durazo said.

“We continue to urge Russia to stop its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine and end the conflict, and we encourage all of our like-minded partners to do the same.”

Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last week, a move that has isolated Russia from the rest of the world.

In the week since the invasion, there has been fierce fighting, which included missile attacks and airstrikes on Ukraine’s capital. Unconfirmed reports have said that over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians died in the fighting.

Putin’s invasion drew a sharp rebuke from the international community, with US President Joseph Biden, as well as UK and EU leaders announcing harsh sanctions against Russia and Putin himself.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Wednesday that CARICOM was considering imposing sanctions on Russia.

“We, today, issued a very strong statement in support of the UN charter that protects and preserves a country’s territorial integrity and their sovereignty,” he said.

“In that regard, going from that was the question of whether sanctions will be imposed by CARICOM states. The general consensus is that until the UN Security Council would pass a resolution to confirm that member states ought to impose sanctions, we have decided to sit back and wait and abide the outcome of such resolution.”

Earlier this week, The Bahamas joined 140 other United Nations member states to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand that it withdraw its military forces from that country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell has condemned the attack as “wrong [and] unlawful”.

Durazo yesterday commended The Bahamas for taking an independent and forceful stance against Russia for the invasion.

“These are the moments when our shared belief in and support for democracy matter most,” he said.