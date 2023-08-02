US woman and Bahamian men charged with plotting to kill husband granted bail

An American woman and two Bahamian men accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband were yesterday granted emergency bail after the prosecution withdrew an initial objection to their release.

Lindsay Shiver, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold Jr. were not in court for the bail hearing and will remain in custody until their sureties are approved.

Prosecutors allege that the trio, while being concerned together, conspired to murder Robert Shiver on July 16.

They were arrested in Abaco after police allegedly uncovered the plan while investigating a break-in at a bar in Guana Cay.

The accused were granted bail after the prosecution made an initial objection to the grant of bail after speaking to the alleged target of the murder plot.

On Friday, the accused were denied an emergency bail hearing because the prosecution was objecting to their release.

Shiver’s bail was set at $100,000 cash on the condition that she surrenders her passport and is fitted with an electronic monitoring device. She also has to remain in The Bahamas until October 5 when it is expected that the voluntary bill of indictment, which contains the evidence that the prosecution will rely on at trial, is presented.

Shiver was ordered to report to the Central Police Station daily and to stay away from the complainant and other civilian witnesses.

Meanwhile, Shiver’s alleged co-conspirators were each granted $20,000 bail with one or two sureties. They are to report to the Marsh Harbour Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, keep a curfew and wear an ankle bracelet. They were also ordered to have no contact with the witnesses.