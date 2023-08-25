Funeral Service for MRS. USULA ISADORA HAMILTON-BAIN, age 63 years of # 254 Green Turtle Street, Carvel Beach, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Community at Heart Tabernacle, Church of God of Prophecy, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Pastor Keith Palmer assisted by Pastor Emeritus Joseph Taylor. Interment will follow at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Left with cherished memories of Usula are her Husband: Ceddrick Bain; Sons: Tammiko, Tristan and Travylle Bain; Granddaughters: Ta’Zaria and Tiasha Bain; Brothers: Clifford (June) and Lloyd Hamilton; Sisters: Eudene Hamilton, Levaughn Dean, Carolyn (Jerry) Ward, Marsha Storr, Myrtis (James) Leathen, Dee Williams, and Stephanie Hamilton; Brothers-in-law: Tyrone and Dexter Bain; Sisters-in-law: Wendy, Aldrea, Lavender and Camille Bain-Bennett; Adopted Siblings: Pastor Emeritus Joseph Taylor, Kenneth and John Basden, Rolly Williams, Louise Hamilton, Uris Smith, Michael Swann, Clyde Rolle, and Helen Hield; Nephews and Grandnephews: Angelo Rolle, Mervin Dean Jr., Jamal and Jaron Hamilton, Jamon Leathen, Ce’srae Cox, Joaquin Hamilton, Police Constable 3788 Juan Hamilton, Latherio, Angelo Jr., Elavardo Jr., Arawn, Carnell Jr., Gevon and Gavyn Hall, Jamal Clarke, Kemo and Kianno; Nieces and Grandnieces: Nickoya, Lavonda, Tenisha Cox, Jorelle, Olympia Rolle, Elkyndrea, Mervalette Dean, Janay Stuart, Jamonique, Laniqua, Latavia and Daijah Ward, T’ajah Missick, Trina Rolle, Shakera Leathen, Diandra, Eltedra, Keitra Marche, Kaleena and Katasha Smith, Memos, Kamiayah, T’ajah, Nyla, Ciara, Juannae, Bereeya, Jamiyah, Harper, Janiah, and Aleá; Uncle: Robert Stubbs; Aunt: Onella Basden; Cousins: Anthony Robinson (Christine), Linda Turnquest, Olive (Kendal) Patton, Sherry and Eunice Bastian, Ricardo, Terry, Kymmi and Annette Stubbs, Maude (Joseph) O’Brien, Delores Stubbs, Pearline, Wealthy, Terry, and Glen Hamilton, Keva (Tyrone) Palmer, Lydia (Hansel) Collie, Barbara (Stevenson) McPhee, Howard (Patricia), Jackie (Rawson) Minnis, Carolyn, Godfrey (Kadrian), Bobby (Monique), Barrett (Narissa) Basden, Terry and Glen Hamilton; numerous Godchildren; close Relatives and Friends including: Karen Hylton, Alex Henfield, Sonia Cox-Hamilton, Prince Hall, Mavis Richardson and family, Fairleen Missick and family, Dorothy (Peter) Norman, Christine Darville, Pauline and Bethsheva Lightbourne, George (Cheryl) Smith, Headley Forbes and family, Jessie Rigby and family, Lee, John, Leona and McDonald Penn and family, Clement, Kitchener, Peggy and Agatha Penn and family, Lee, Carmen, Violet and Ruth Penn and family, Rev. Fredrick McAlphine, Thomas Hanchell and family, Emmanuel and Joseph Robinson, Evelyn Walker and family, Calvin Parker and family, Teresita Francis and family, Joan Baptiste, Idalia Romer, Gordon family, Matasha Cartwright, Hartlyn McBride and family, Pastor Keith Palmer and family, Pastor Corry Adderley and family, Pastor Leo Apostle Ken Strachan and family, Missick family, Albert Charlton, Robert McIntosh, Samantha Cornish, entire Penn, Williams, Forbes, Hamilton, Outten, Jennings, Hall and Parker families, Mrs. Leo Missick and family, Isula Henfield and family, Emmanuel Wallace, Ceva Seymour, Theadora Kemp, Peggy Bain, Lorna Jolly, Godfrey Pinder, Dirk Guerrier, Doris Cooper, Stephanie Major, Betty Woodside, Omes Lightbourne, David Thompson, Andy Davis, Margaret Bonaby, Grand Bahama Catholic High Class of 1978, Parris Whittaker, Grand Lucayan Resort, Bishops, Pastors, Officers and Members at the Church of God of Prophecy (Bahamas), especially Grand Bahama, Rev. Paul Mullings and Mount Calvary Baptist Church family, Apostles Anthony and Anne Grant and Members at Agape House Ministries, Minster Lucille Adams and the National Harvest Team, Community of Sea Grape, Northern Branch, BAF Financial Insurance and a host of other relatives and friends are too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a the Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.