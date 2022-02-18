UTR tournament set for tomorrow at Baha Mar

In an effort to have more competitiveness among junior players, Island Tennis Bahamas will host a Universal Tennis Ratings (UTR) tournament on Saturday at the Baha Mar Racquet Club. They will also host a beginners kids clinic.

The tournament and the clinic will start at noon. The tournament is for boys and girls ages 14-18, and the clinic is for children ages 5-10.

One of the organizers of the tournament, Philip Major Jr., said that they want to get tennis in the country going again.

“We want to get these kids to be competitive. I remember when I was growing up, there were a lot of tennis going on. We had tournaments here and did some traveling but now with the UTR, we can start to attract kids to The Bahamas instead of our Bahamian kids always having to go to the United States of America or other parts of the world,” Major said.

Their goal is to have the players engage in more competitions and train with a purpose.

“Sometimes you can feel like it is another day at the office. We want to change that mentality and give kids something to train for. On top of it all, the camaraderie that it brings will help them develop relationships with kids in their age group,” Major said. “I feel it is such a divided community of late for whatever reasons. Tennis hasn’t been managed enough for the kids to come together and have these competitions anymore. It is about bringing these kids together to know each other and have clean competitive fun.”

One of the other organizers, Kevaughn Ferguson, has worked with Major and said he helped organized the UTR tournament because he saw the kids practicing. He is looking forward for a good tournament.

“I expect to see some intense competitiveness but at the end, a lot of fun. In the end, we want to see good competition on the court,” Ferguson said. “The response has been good. Persons have been excited about it, we are excited about it and the racquet club is excited about it,” Ferguson said.

The UTR is a rating system that is used around the world to provide a single, unifying standard for tennis players around the world. Universities and certain tournaments use the UTR.

“In The Bahamas, we do not have enough of these UTR tournaments, and maybe our kids have the right level to get into these tournaments but not the UTR ratings. They will still be left out when we have so much talent in The Bahamas … we will try our best to close that gap,” Major said.

Ferguson said that they are encouraging persons to come out and watch the event.

They have plans to host more UTR tournaments in the future. To sign up to play or attend the kids camp, interested persons can send an e-mail to the e-mail address islandtennismgmt@gmail.com. They can also call (242) 467-2320 or (242) 808-4633.