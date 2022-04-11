UWI Open Campus gives high schoolers educational boost

In just a few weeks, thousands of students will complete their high school journey. However, not all of them will receive a diploma. In some cases, these students are more adept at vocational studies. They, too, deserve an opportunity to receive some kind of certification. For this reason, the University of the West Indies Open Campus Bahamas has designed programs that have given many students like these, the boost of confidence they need to leave school and be productive in society.

“Many vocational programs offered in high schools, such as cosmetology, agricultural science, and motor mechanics do not offer national certificates to reflect knowledge and skill learned in the content area,” said Bridgette Cooper, country head, UWI Open Campus Bahamas (UWIOCB).

“As a result, many students in these subject areas graduate from high school without evidence to confirm their academic achievements and participation career option. UWIOCB wishes to assist these students in earning certificates of achievement in the areas of entrepreneurship and small business management, designed for students interested in becoming a business owner/entrepreneur; and the health management program is designed for aspirant clinical professionals in need of formal introductory training in the discipline. These two program options will assist in preparing students for their chosen careers in either area upon graduating from high school, thus giving them a head start in their chosen careers.”

UWIOCB’s high school initiative started in 2021. It was so successful that students have requested the continuance of the five-week program this summer.

Open Campus Bahamas has been in existence in the country since 2008 and is well known for offering a plethora of options for continuing education, personal enrichment and professional development. They include certifications, as well as bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Cooper noted that UWIOCB has the capacity to design courses to suit almost any professional need, including programs with courses specific to the need of an organization that wishes to support the professional growth of its employees.

For the first time, UWIOCB has commissioned an advisory board of directors. The board provides strategic direction, competencies and guidance as a means of ensuring the work plan and outputs are relevant and of high quality, and also are in alignment with student, business, government, national and community needs in The Bahamas. In addition to making recommendations, advice and support, board members ensure that programs are current and relevant to business, industry, labor and professional development practices in The Bahamas. Board members include Marisa Mason-Smith, chair; Charles Sealy, vice chair; Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna; Terri Bellot; Dr. Mortimer Moxey; Dr. Kitiboni Rolle-Adderley; and Dr. Yvonne Hunter-Johnson.

“We must commend the leadership of UWI Open Campus for the first appointment of a board that will complement the advancement of its quality academic programs and initiatives to its students and stakeholders,” said Mason-Smith.

“This board comprises a diverse team of professionals who are experts in their careers, making invaluable contributions in our community … in fact, globally. It is an honor to be the first chairperson of this board. I am humbled and confident that this board will continue to serve with integrity, purpose and passion, leaving a legacy of academic excellence in our nation.”

The board may also be involved in providing insights with the areas of programming, such as marketing, promotion, fundraising and assisting with job placement for program and course graduates.

UWIOCB has officially launched its most recent fundraiser – the first annual fun, run/walk/push event. Proceeds will be used to award partial scholarships to high school students to attend this year’s five-week high school summer program. Participants will cover five kilometers as they exercise for a worthy cause. The event will be held on Saturday, April 30. Online registration begins on Wednesday, April 6. The registration fee is $30 and includes a race T-shirt.

UWIOCB is located on 33 Tedder Street, Madeira Street, Palmdale. For more information, visit www.open.uwi.edu, or call 323-6593/456-6687; on Facebook: UWIOCCSB and Instagram: uwi.oc.bahamas.