Funeral Service for VALENCIA CHARMAINE DEAN-BROWN, age 51 years of #36 Aberdeen Drive Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Sunday,December 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Kingdom Worship Centre International, West Atlantic Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Kermit E. Saunders Sr., assisted by Deacon Darren Cooper. Cremation will follow.

She was predeceased by her Husband: Minister William J. Brown and Father: Bishop Neville Dean .

She left behind an impeccable legacy, one that can never be erased. Fond Memories will linger in the hearts of her Daughter: Vo-Nique Brown; Mother: Queen Ve-elcen Dean; Sister: Antillia Dean; Brothers: Dehn Heston Dean and Steinmann Broshemer Dean; Adopted Sisters (and their family): Tonya Lafleur-Braynen, Madeen, Lafleur-Bullard, Marleia Pinder, Shamica Duncombe, Sherlain Capron, and Minister Eunice Rolle (Nassau, Bahamas); Adopted Brothers (and their family): Ricardo Major, Kevin Almace, Eusene Knowles, Warrell Pinder, Jonathon Davis, Lakeito Braynen, and Rev’d Christopher Roberts (Nassau, Bahamas) ; Aunts (and their family): Rosie Adderley, Susan Miller, Debbie Adderley, Rosemary Adderley, Hillerena Johnson, Roseline Dean, Sylvia Dean, Joan Dawkins-Dean; Uncles (and their family): Otto Dean, Leo Dean, Oriel Dean, Alcott Dean; Sister-in-law: Da’Nelle Dean; Nephews (and their family): Daniel Dean, Alessandro Major; Nieces (and their family): Deborah, Da’Neel, and Dinah Dean, Arielle Major; Cousins (and their family): Orynthia Collie, Michelle Sears, Kenrick Capron, Leonardo Adderley, Letarrio Miller, Nathalie Miller, Galvin Adderley, Sharmaine Lightbourne, Jaquay Adderley, Gerreu Adderley, Lindsey- Dawn Adderley, La’Vaugh Adderley, Kevin Adderley, Tiphanie Adderley, Anthony “Tony” Shepherd, Theron “Phare” Shepherd, Sonia Rolle, Simona Fox, Micky Wells, Tiffany Glover, Nicole Pierre, Monique Shepherd, Latoya Dean, Oriea Roberts, Jovana Grant, Olicera Lightbourne, and Neville Dean ; Close friends (and their families): Bishop Shawn Stephens, Apostle Benjamin Smith, Bishop Smith, Bishop Trevor Williamson, Katherinia Huyler Wells, Kelda Sweeting, Monet Carter, Patricia Armbrister, Carmeta Rolle, Blaneva Bowe, Keva Rolle, Jacinta Rolle, Vashta Richardson, Lee Capron, Rev’d Barry Morris, Darren Seymour, Bishop Kermit and Min. Adrienne Saunders, KJ (Kermit Saunders Jr.), Deacon Darren and Sarah Cooper, Pastor Glen and Min. Mikara Russell, Keith Jones, Adrian Hanna, Min. Oslien Jadorte, Apostle Andre and AJ (Andre II) Farquharson, Madlyn Bowe, Barbara Bowe, Victor Bowe, Acneal Williams, Estella Pinder, Shauna Joseph, Everette and Eureka Rolle, Bishop Ricardo and Shandlene Grant, Bernadette Bartlett, Darcel and Andretti Bain, Shantia McBride and family, The Alleyne Family, and numerous friends and associates too many to mention; Other relatives and friends far too many to mention (and their family): Henry Butler, Michael Swann, Elvis Hanna, Cecil Bethell, Pastor Kyle and Abiola Maycock, Bishop Elcarnet and Jacqueline Rahming, Bishop Franklin and Rovena Ferguson, Bishop Ghaly and Angela Sann, Bishop Adrian Varlack Sr. and Jr., Bishop Godfrey and Iris Williams, Pastor LaQuez Williams, Pastor Keith Jones, Pastor Silbert Mills, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, Minister Alvin and Nadene Moss, Pastor Keith Meadows, Pastor Delton Ellis, Minister Miriam Curtis, Dr. Barbara F. Williams, Dr. Tammy Quant-Moss, Minister J.D. Stewart, Pastor Simeon Outten, Minster Vanderson Barnett, Hawksbill High School of 87, Jamal Bryant Ministries, Final Hour Ministries, Kamal Roberts, Gabrielle Styles, Franklin Bowe, Bishop Denczil Rolle, Calvary Deliverance Church, Church of God of Prophecy, Central Church of God, School of Prophetic Ministries, Jubilee Cathedral, New Destiny Kingdom Center, Community Holiness Church, Freeport Bible Church, the family of Kingdom Worship Centre Int’l (especially the leadership team and fine arts ministries), New Life Worship Center, Delton “Doc” Bain, Cynthia Bain and family, Kenneth Fox and Family, Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association and all my Father’s children.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.