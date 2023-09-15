Memorial service for the late Elder Valentino Marcus Nottage age 28 years of Churchill Drive will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Yamacraw Baptist, Yamacraw Hill Road.

Officiating will be Apostle Thomas W. Ridgley assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Cremation was Held.

He was pre-deceased by his father: Leon Nottage; grandmothers: Geneva Adams and Olga Smith.

He is survived by his mother: Annie Adams-Nottage; adopted fathers: Bishop Damien Fox-Gibson, Overseer Mario Forde & Pastor Naurae Thompson; grandfather: Van Gibson; brother: Duran Nottage, Lynden Ranger, Roberto Munroe, Dexter Kemp, Lashawn Fox, Pastor Deshawn McKinney, Emmanuel Fox, John Fox, Latrez Newbold-Fox, Sterling Strachan Fox, Berkitt Knowles, Travis Fox, Clenero and Clyde Neymour &Jaden Lightbourne; sister: Shiann Roker, Allyssa Kemp & Abigail Williams; aunts: WPC 3524 Yvonne Adderley, Shirl Lunn-Roker, Angel Lturriaga-Chase, Andrea Forbes, Shantel Lewis-King, Christine Lewis, Samantha and Alexandria Gibson, Althea Sweeting, Jacqueline Smith, Yvette Gibson, Rochelle Gibson Bain, Rhonda Gibson, Lisa Fox & Shannya Fox; uncles: Andrew Roker, Hanford Chase, Mario Lewis, Joseph and Teco Sands and Edward Smith; cousins: Kenise Deleveaux, Esteban, Canton, Elena and Caira Chase, Elliot Morrison, Marco, Jeffrina and Yvette Sweeting, Aniyah Bastian, Amari Adderley, Nicholas Strachan, Leavon, Lavonia, Phillipa Andrewnique, Shawn, Rasean, Lenequa, Erica, Jonasia, Aliyah, Colong, Dior, Lavendrea, Lavan, Aston, Nathaniel, Mario, Latrell, Ashaniqua Shawntino, A’niyah, Bastian, Nicholas Strachan, Amari Adderley& David Rolle; other relatives and friends: Rev. Dr. Glendon E. Rolle and Family, Antoinette and Austin Butler, Sheryl Mackey, Ellen (Darrol) Hall, Lavette Greene and families, Grace Farquharson and family, Joseph Foulkes and family, The Highbury Park, Westridge and Central Churches of Christ, The Ida Street, Pinedale and Englerston Communities, The family of Miracle Faith Praying Station Apostolic Ministries, The Family of City of Israel Bishop G. Elton Major and Lady Michelle Major, FNM Marathon Assoction, FNM Leader Hon. Michael Pintard M.P, Apostle Jamal Rolle, Kool Running Ice family, Dr. King and Family Restview Memorial Mortuary & Crematorium Family, The Fox family, Bain Family, Citadel of Prayer International Covenant Churches, Mrs. Penn Knowles and family and No Name Restaurant and family, King’s Restaurant and family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.