Funeral Service for the late Valeria Anita Claridge affectionately called “Anita” age 66 years, a resident of Springfield Road, Fox Hill will be held on Friday August 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, Kemp Road.

Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Dwight Bowe. Cremation will follow.

Predeceased by her husband: N. Kirtland Claridge.

Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memories are her Sons: Khawan and Jason Claridge; Grandchildren: Te’Quan Dean, Jadad and Ja’naire Claridge; Daughter-in-law: Tranika Garvey; Sister-in-law: Deborah Claridge; Sisters: Brenda and Machelle Carroll, Barbara (Fredrick) Foster and Mary Dean; Brother: Alfred Carroll; Nieces: Candice Foster, Chelsea(Christopher)Bastian, Shanequa (Alexis)Thompson, Celestial Carroll, Shantera (Darren)Prosper, Ordia (Jason) Rolle and Saraan Gibson; Nephews: Stephen V. Isaacs, Cameron Foster, Bashon, Tahaje and Calvin Dean, Anthon and Brendon (Courtney) Carroll; Grand Nieces: Camiyah Foster, Bri’niyah, Brielle and Bliss Carroll, Journee Scott, Cherprei and Chozen Rolle; Grand Nephews: Darren, Takwan and Darajh Prosper, Jayden and Tachii Rolle, Leander Bethel, Caiden Foster and Aldon Thompson; Special Friend: Elizabeth Roberts Numerous Cousins and Other Relatives.

Special Thanks to her long time Doctor-Dr. Braynner, and the many Doctors and Nurses of the Elizabeth Estates Clinic and The Princess Margaret Hospital.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Thursday August 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.