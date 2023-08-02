Valet services introduced downtown on trial basis

With parking among the top concerns in Downtown Nassau, the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with a local company to provide valet services in the area on a trial basis, Global Relations Consultant in the Ministry of Tourism Randy Rolle said yesterday.

The trial, which was launched on Monday, has been tremendously successful on the opening day, Rolle said.

“We are trying to find solutions to the problems in the downtown area. Parking is one of the biggest issues, if not the biggest,” Rolle said, adding that the situation is exacerbated when the House of Assembly or the Senate meets.

“There are a couple of stores that are impacted by that. It’s an inconvenience to them. It’s especially hard to get parking for them when Parliament meets.”

Five Star Valet Company is providing valet services, while the government is providing the space. Rolle said the initial arrangement is a two-week trial. He said the government will make the final decision on whether it will be a more permanent arrangement.

“If it works, it will be a quick fix,” he said.

“It’s not a long-term solution. After the two weeks, then we will sit down and evaluate, but we are still looking at other options in the meantime.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s start,” Rolle continued.

“It’s something for now, then we will be able to make an assessment.”

Turan Miller, proprietor of Five Star Valet Company, said the launch was successful despite the lack of advertisements.

“Yesterday we got a lot of great reviews,” he said.

“We realized the need for the service in the downtown area. We saw a lot of persons come by and business owners stopped by and welcomed us with open arms. They were so happy to see that we were there and that the service was being rendered. It was really positive.”

Valet services come at a cost of $13 per vehicle. However, Miller said the company is considering a discounted rate for those employed in the downtown area. He said he is also in talks with business owners about implementing a validation process.

“Some persons may come in and they just want to run into a shop,” Miller said.

He said some downtown business have agreed to cover the cost of valet services for their customers.

Valet services begin at 8 am.

For now, Miller said they will be operating daily and there are no time restrictions.