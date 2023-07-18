Vanessa ‘Lady Divine’ Clarke dies at 48

Vanessa “Divine Lady” Clarke, award-winning Bahamian gospel artist, former journalist and radio personality, died on Friday after an illness she had been battling in recent years.

Clarke was 48.

Known for her melodious voice, Clarke was the first winner of the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Award for Outstanding Female Vocalist in 1996 and subsequently won three Marlins for her participation in several projects.

Her musical achievements also included a Cacique Award in 2005 and a nomination for the United States-based Praise Factor Awards. She was also one of the 50 Bahamian gospel artists named at the recent 50th Anniversary Bahamian Gospel Honours.

Clarke’s journalism career began in 1998 when she joined The Tribune as a reporter. She later moved to The Nassau Guardian where she worked for years, ending her tenure there as the features editor.

She joined Love 97 as a reporter, wrote for The Bahama Journal and was at Jones Communications for the launch of JCN TV.

After moving to Grand Bahama, Clarke became a GB correspondent for JCN News. She then joined the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) ZNS Northern Service in 2014 as the technical producer and host of the radio show “The Morning Glory Show”. She became known as Divine Lady on ZNS 810AM, motivating and encouraging her listeners.

Despite being diagnosed with a neurological disorder, Clarke held fast to her faith in God and encouraged others to do the same via her Facebook page where she posted videos and photos of relatives and friends who supported her through her ordeal.

“Vanessa’s smile and laugh were infectious,” said former co-worker Shasheena Rolle-Farquharson, BCB Northern Service deputy general manager of news.

“The minute you entered her studio, you better be prepared to stay longer than planned to hear an update on the girls, a story filled with hilarity or limitless compliments and words of encouragement.

“Vanessa was loved by all, but for many of us, she became a friend and a sister. I was most honored when asked to be featured in the video for her song ‘Faith Walk’ where she requested that everyone dress in red, which she said signaled the blood of Christ, which got her through her low days.

“In the midst of her most trying times, we all witnessed the smile that lasted through the good, the bad and the unbearable. My greatest example from her is that no matter what you are faced with, the only way you can get through it is with a smile and a walk of faith.”

Upon Clarke’s passing, Lindsay Thompson, a former Nassau Guardian journalist who worked with Clarke, posted, “She was beautiful, smart, had great comedic timing, was an inspiration when she was not aware of it, and was faithful to God.”

Bahamian gospel recording artist Orlando “Landlord” Miller said Clarke was resilient in the face of her adversity.

Miller posted on his Facebook page, “She confronted her most difficult times with a smile. I saw her a few months ago in Freeport and she read me like a book. She could [see] the hurt and pain inside of me seeing her in that state. She held my hands and said, ‘Landlord, don’t cry for me. I will be OK.’ Vanessa, your contribution to life and ministry will forever live on because you have died empty.”

In an April 23 post, Clarke said of Miller, “He is the reason my music is being played in parts of the world that I never dreamed of. At one time, my music video was number one in Ghana. While I was laying here on my bed on a ventilator and unable to move, Landlord pushed me out into the world. He is truly an amazing friend and a ministering angel to the nations.”

Adrian Archer, another giant in the Bahamian gospel music world, wrote, “Vanessa Clarke showed us how to live and how to die.”

Through her many social media posts, Clarke was always smiling and sharing inspirational messages and stories of her endurance throughout her struggles.

In a March 6 post, she said, “I can not stop praising the Lord! Even when my voice is gone, I will sing from my heart.”

She also told jokes and shared light-hearted comments, and sang and danced from her sickbed.

Sometimes she “dolled up”, even wearing fancy shoes in bed, though she could not walk.

When she was finally taken outside for fresh air, Clarke excitedly shared the experience.

She also extensively shared the accomplishments of her young daughters, V’ajha and V’lori, and posted that they were among the reasons why she was fighting so hard to live.

She also spoke and wrote about her dutiful husband, Volare Clarke Sr,, who appeared often in her videos from her bedside; and she shared stories about her love for other family members as well.

When she celebrated her 48th birthday in February, Clarke wrote on her page, “I’m the birthday girl all year! When people see me, I hope they see the glory of the Lord in me because I’m blessed to be alive.”

She also wrote, “I fought very hard to still be Vanessa, all while a big hole was in my neck and a piece of my skull remains in my stomach. I still had to get up every morning and try to remember who I am and was before I got sick. I’m still her.”

Clarke also shared videos of “the old me” when she was a healthy songbird.

But she also shared her experience with a battle for her life in hospital in 2021. Of that two-month period, she wrote, “Every day, I wondered if I would live to see another day. But my spirit told me to fight, and I told myself that I just could not give up. I had to see my children again; my children needed their mother. I still had more music to finish, and a book to complete.”

And so, Clarke battled on.

Many of her relatives and friends followed her journey online. Many were inspired by her fight and her strong faith.

After Clarke did not post for several weeks, Eustacia Marine Jennings provided her online followers with an update on her condition on May 27: “Vanessa has lost both of her legs, she is receiving dialysis treatment because her kidneys aren’t functioning, she got word today that she is scheduled for another surgery tomorrow to address fluid around her heart and YET she is smiling, singing and giving God praise.

“We do not know what manner of strength and faith in God it takes to smile and trust Him through such circumstances, but she has it. She is indeed a smiling miracle.”