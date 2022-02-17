FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Vanria Eloice Kemp age 68 years Vanria Kemp of Woodlawn Road and formerly of the Bluff Eleuthera will be held at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Soldier Road on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Officiating: The Rev. Canon Peter Scott assisted by The Rev. Canon Norman Lightbourne, Fr. Oswald Pinder and Deacon Cameron Saunders.

She is survived by her devoted son: Quincy Devaughn Kemp; Her loving daughter and confidant Monalisa Kemp Evans and her husband Toriano Evans; grandchildren: Quishawna, Jade, Evantae, Toriana, Elissa, Tnaiasyah, Tynea, Tenajah, Eric; great grandchildren: Kamari and Yorrick; sisters: Alcida Hudson, Inez Kelly, Halson Neely, Clarise Bain, Ena Gibson Cameus; brothers: Evan, Burchinald and Sean Gibson; numerous nieces including Deborah, Portia, Janet, Monique, Marion, Amber, Desiree, Teaff, Mavis, Samantha, Keva, Annamae, Fredericka, Gaynell, Corrine, Tesha, Elva, Francis, Lisa, Rochelle, Bernadette, Shantell, Beryl, Ivy, Ann, Esther, Shatara, Feleshia, Alicia, Janicia, Shanisa; numerous nephews including Brian, Quinton, Javon, Leroy, Tracie, Marvia, Keith, William, Thadeus, Rodger, Gary, Peter, Sean, Huden, Trevor, Henry, Ulric, Gino, Kenyon, Andre, Antone, Travis, RJ, Marco, Kevin, K’Shon, Samaaj and Sadeea; numerous cousins including Loraine, Dawn, Tony, Mark, Randy, Asbert, Lila, Maple, Loxly, Paulette, Dave, Terry, Donald, Rodney, Junior, Kayla, Elaine, Claudette and Julian; special friends: Shena Carroll, Cleophus Johnson and Donna Sherman. Other relatives and friends including Sheila Gibson, Crystal Clarke, Chrisker Bridgewater, Florence Neely, Orean Cash, Lynn Gibson, Dellarese, Mather, Anthony Johnson, Peter Heastie, Azair Cameus, Erica Cleare, Suzanne Cleare, the family of the late Adrella Knowles, the family of the late Wealthy Winters, Mrs. Theodosia Dorsett and family, the family of the late Alvin Pedican; godchildren: Maldine Kelly, Tanya Knowles and numerous others; The communities of Bluff, Lower Bogue and Harbor Island, The Bahamas Daybreak family, The Doctors and nurses of Doctor’s Hospital, Rena Hudson and Kendal Regional Hospital and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.