VAT on breadbasket goods here to stay

Though Free National Movement (FNM) MPs and Super Value Owner Rupert Roberts have separately called on the Davis administration to remove value-added tax (VAT) off breadbasket items, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis was adamant that this is not feasible, and also insisted the government’s revenue intake has remained steady despite the imposition of a 10 percent VAT across the board in January.

“It’s not feasible,” said Halkitis at an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing on Friday.

“… When we first introduced it at 7.5 percent, our advice, after considerable deliberations and discussions, and back and forth with the private sector, with academia, with scientists, scholars, [was] the best policy is to have a low rate with minimal exemptions, which is what we did and it was very effective and lauded around the world as being effective.”

Halkitis added, “The situation is this … we would love for the government to be able to say that we’re taking the tax off this, we’re taking the tax off of gas, but if we do that, we have to get money from somewhere else and that’s just unvarnished. That’s the way it is.

“Our debt has gone up by $2 billion in the last two years. If we don’t earn it through taxes and revenue, we have to borrow it and I hate to be the one who has to keep saying this, because I’m sure nobody wants to hear it, but it’s just the reality. The government’s fiscal health is very important because it impacts all of us.”

The Christie administration implemented VAT in 2015 at a rate of 7.5 percent.

In 2018, a year after being voted in, the Minnis administration increased the rate to 12 percent and introduced a zero-rating on breadbasket items and medication.

On January 1, 2022, the Davis administration reduced VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent, fulfilling a campaign promise, and got rid of zero-rated items.

Last week in the House of Assembly, opposition MPs repeatedly criticized the government’s decision to reintroduce VAT on breadbasket items and medication and called for it to be reversed.

The issue prompted heated exchanges between the two sides.

St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, the FNM deputy leader, said the Bahamian people are “hurting and desperately need relief” and the government has put the burden on poor and working-class Bahamians.

“The government can come here this afternoon and we can move to remove VAT from breadbasket items, off of prescription drugs,” Cartwright said.

“… We must do something. This is the right thing to do and we call upon the government.”

Firing back, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, the education minister, blasted the Minnis administration’s decision to raise VAT.

“… While I do not disagree that there is a level of hardship, and I endorse that, I am utterly shocked at this awakening to the experience of people in these communities,” Hanna-Martin said.

In response, Cartwright stood on his feet and defended his record of being a voice for poor Bahamians.

In an interview with The Tribune last week, Roberts, the Super Value food store chain owner, backed calls to remove VAT off breadbasket items.

Asked whether he would support removing 10 percent VAT from price-controlled breadbasket food staples, Roberts responded, “I’d agree, certainly. I’d take them off. All we have to do is touch a button and that goes away. I’d be glad if Mr. Halkitis gave me the word.”

Speaking on Friday, Halkitis said that while the FNM MPs are seeking to make a political point, the reality is that introducing exemptions would require a higher VAT rate.

He noted that the Minnis administration in 2017 took VAT off breadbasket items.

“But at the same time … in order to be able to do that, they raised the rate from 7.5 percent to 12 percent,” Halkitis said.

“And so, I hear this call coming mostly from the political corners about doing this because … it’s a good political point to make, but recognize that when you begin to introduce exemptions, the only way you can do it is if you pay a higher rate on everything else.

“So, we have studied this, we’ve gone back and forth and our best advice is a lower rate, hence the 10 percent, lower than the 12, but with minimal exemptions because it’s more efficient … and, again, it’s not something that we did haphazardly.”

The Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) campaign promise to reduce the VAT rate to 10 percent was met with skepticism in many quarters, with some questioning how the decision would impact revenue.

With the change coming into effect four months ago, Halkitis said that, overall, the latest figures indicate that revenue is slightly ahead of the target.

He noted that as of the end of March, the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year, revenue was at $1.8 billion, which represented 78 percent of the amount budgeted for this year.

“So, we are trending ahead in terms of revenue,” Halkitis said.

“In terms of expenditure, we are slightly down from our target, three percent down.

“And in terms of the deficit, it is currently showing just under $345 million for the first nine months, and we had forecast $850 million for the entire year.

“So, we are ahead of schedule, because mostly the revenue is performing very well and we, so far, have been able to keep a good rein on the expenditure.”

However, Halkitis noted that the fiscal year isn’t over yet.

“We have two months and the revenue and the payments are not always equally distributed, so we are not necessarily going to end at these figures, but I think it is safe to say that we will come in ahead of what we had projected last October in the supplementary budget and it is because the economy has continued to perform very well.”