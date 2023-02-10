Obituaries

Vaughn Naire

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email February 10, 2023
0 54 Less than a minute

Death Notice 

For

Vaughn Naire, 56  

a resident of new hope drive, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 4th February, 2023. 

He is survived by 3 daughters:  Vonasha Nairn , Vaughnique Nairn, Christa Pitt; 2 sons: Donico Knowles, Vaughn Nairn; 2 sisters, 2 brothers; 10 Nieces, 5 Nephews, Sister-in-law: Cynthia Bain, Family friends: Estinor and Cartwright Family, Wilson Tract Family, Baha Mar Transportation Department along with a host of other relatives family and friends. 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized will be announced at a later 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email February 10, 2023
0 54 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Dominique Brooke Daniel Berry

February 10, 2023

Clerose Pierre

February 10, 2023

Patricia Ann Saunders

February 10, 2023

Glenroy Michael Turtle

February 10, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button