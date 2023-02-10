Death Notice

For

Vaughn Naire, 56

a resident of new hope drive, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 4th February, 2023.

He is survived by 3 daughters: Vonasha Nairn , Vaughnique Nairn, Christa Pitt; 2 sons: Donico Knowles, Vaughn Nairn; 2 sisters, 2 brothers; 10 Nieces, 5 Nephews, Sister-in-law: Cynthia Bain, Family friends: Estinor and Cartwright Family, Wilson Tract Family, Baha Mar Transportation Department along with a host of other relatives family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized will be announced at a later