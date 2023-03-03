Funeral Service

for

Vaughn Renwick Francis Nairn, 56

” Tiger Goods”

A resident of New Hope Drive, Service will be held on Saturday 4th March, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Deliverance Church, East Street, Officiating will be Bishop James Newry, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Spikenard and Cowpen Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas

Left to cherish his memories are his 2 sons: Vaughn Nairn Jr., Donico

Knowles; 3 daughters: Vonasha Nairn, Vaughnnique Nairn, Christa

Pitt; 2 brothers: Nahassah Bain & Marco Nairn; 2 sisters: Tanjanika

Woodham & Benedicta Damas; sister-in-law: Cynthia Bain; brothers-

in-law: Glen Williams, John Damas & Derrick Woodham; Uncle: Henry (Shirley) Saunders nieces:Tonawanda Knowles , Appalonia Pinder, Ianthia Ferguson, Hadassah Gray, Ivana Moncur, Samantha Nairn, Sharquay Williams, Shacantala Williams, Nahjah Bain, Jazmine Nairn, Precious Saunders; nephews: Chermarc kerr, Cheranuk Pinder, Nahassah Bain Jr., John Damas Jr., Johnathan Damas, Stephen Knowles; grandnieces: Ashemier Knowles, Shiloh & Shilon Knowles, Sonkia Knowles, Hayven Knowles, Faren Ferguson; grandnephews: Lavardo Knowles, Shiloh Knowles, Shilon Knowles, Samuel Knowles, Cacique Moss, Bradley Ferguson, Ty’Kai Moss,

Kenvin Burrows and Khayden Bain; other relatives and friends: Estinor

and Cartwright Family, Wilson Tract Family, Bahamar Transportation

Department, Vincent Moss and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 2nd March – Friday 3rd March, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at Calvary Deliverance Church on Saturday, 4th March, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.