Funeral service for thelate Vealincia “Nencha” Bastian aged 88 of Nicholl’s Court, Yellow Elder and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros, will be held on Saturday, 1st April 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff & Baillou Hill Roads. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Vealincia is survived by her, Brothers: Roston of Freeport, Grand Bahama and Prince Bastian; Sisters: Beautimae Saunders, Roberta Bastian-Sands and Bobbyjane Bastian; Nieces: Joann Days (Kansas City, Missouri) and Suzette Evans (Baltimore, Maryland), Antionette Stubbs-Clarke, Wendy, Denise, and Tamara Saunders, Christal Bastian-Adderley, Rachelle Bastian-Dames, Nicole and Brittany Bastian, Jesinth Bastian-Rutherford, Eureka Bastian-Munnings, Vernique Bastian-Tisdale (Port St. Lucie, Florida), Shakietra Bastian, Chantara Bastian-Clarke, Rochelle Graham, Esther Sands, and Kirbricka Meadows; Nephews: Anthony Williamson, Whitfield, Wayde, Jeremiah and Christopher Saunders, Everette Stubbs, Otis, Thaddeus, Calvin, Naaman, Rudon, Brandon, David Jr. and Cyrus Bastian; Numerous grand nieces, and grandnephews: especially Jordan and Kenii Meadows; Sisters-in-Law: Gloria and Choral Bastian; Other Relatives and Friends include: Tyrone Days (Kansas City, Missouri), Kenneth Adderley, Delicin Watson-Headley, Frances Ladee, Betty Rahming (West Palm Beach, Florida), Jaqueline Hepburn, Dr. Eugene and Gelita Gray, Lenora Cooper, Rachel Pople, Melissa, Louise, and Maurice Williams, St. Barnabas Anglican Church Choir and the entire church family, the Nichol’s Court, Yellow Elder Gardens Community, Cyril & Angela Miller and the entire Pinder’s, Mangrove Cay, Andros.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, Nassau Street on Friday, March 31st 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.