Vealincia “Nencha” Bastian aged 88 of Nicholl’s Court, Yellow Elder and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros, died at her residence on Friday, March 17th, 2023.

She is survived by her Sisters: Beautimae Saunders, Robertha Sands, and Bobbyjane Bastian; Brothers: Roston and Prince Bastian; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.