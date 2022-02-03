Funeral service for Velize Almonica Williams McBain, 72 yrs., a resident of Market Street, & FORMELY OF Kemp’s Bay, Andros, will be held at Vision of Hope Church of God in Christ, Charles Saunders Highway, on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Roy Burrows, assisted by Pastor Jason Davis. Cremation follows.

Left to cherish her memories are her

Six Children: Fred Williams, Ellenor Bastion, Netera Mae McBain Forbes, Elizabeth McBain.

Predeceased- Sharlene Carla Armbrister, Alphonso McBain,

1-Adopted son: Jarome Kelly

1-Step son: Michael McBain.

Grand Children: Franklyn Wilson, Jessica Darville, Angelica Armbrister, Johnette Williams, John Williams Jr., Jamal Williams, Jason Williams, Javon Williams, Brianna Mackey, Shantoll Seymour, Alissa Forbes, Raheim Forbes & Alia Williams

Great Grandchildren: Hayley Darville, Maya Darville, Javon Johnson Jr., Jayden Williams, Tyreeke Dean, Javonya Williams, Javon Williams, Mahki Storr, Denaj Ferrander, Andy Glinton, Taj’meko Price, Anthonique Roller, Malachi King & Elroy Hamilton

Sisters: Cynthia Holmes, Rose Burrows, Deceased: Nettie Fernanda, Mavis Burrows, Allan Burrows

Brothers: George Burrows, Kendal Taylor & Patrick Kelly

Sons-in-law: Demetri Bastian & Wesley Forbes

Daughter in-law: Shawanda Williams

Grandson in-law: Moses Darville

Granddaughter in-law: Dashernique Williams

Friends & Relative including: Theophilus Johnweir

Special Thanks To: Alissa Forbes and Shantoll Seymour (for talking care of mommy),

Vision of Hope Church of God in Christ- Bishop Roy Burrows & Elder Karen Burrows,

The Seven Day Grants Town Adventist Church, International Church of Christ

World Changers Ministries, Fleming Street Clinic, Nurses and Doctors of P.M.H.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.