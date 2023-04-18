Funeral service for Velma Cox, 69 yrs., a resident of Windsor Lane, will be held at First Baptist Church, Market Street, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Diana Francis. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Left to cherish her memories are her parents Elizabeth DeCosta of Daytona Beach, Florida, Frank Cox (Deceased) and step mom Sheila Cox; Sons: Layton & Eldon Cox; Daughters: Venessa Cox, Dedrie & Sophia Rolle; Grandchildren: Patricia (Lorenzo), Patrick Jr., Latoya, Leon, Ashton, Cierra & Jaylin Rolle. Deandrea (Sheldon) Simmons, Felicia Vilneus, Kenria, Kentrell, Kendoneisha, Kenneth Jr. & Kenton Reckley. Terrell Sr., Eldon Jr. & Eldonika Cox, Dakota Shepherd, Tameka Ferguson, Shanika Swann, Karen & Judah Miller. GreatGrandchildren: Jermaine Frazier, Charles Fawkes, Sheldon Jr. & Shiloh Simmons. Terrell Jr. & Taray Cox, Penelope & Natao Rolle. Eldonique & Makalya Cox. Breon Payne, Alaya Butler, Torique Farrington. Sisters: Lucy Hamilton, Verline Bannister, Willamae Williams, Cynthia Cox-Vrdoljak, Frankiemae Cox, Jolyon Cox-Hugh, Elaine Thompson, Cleo DeCosta, Eartha Pyfrom, Margurita Wilson Idamae Lewis, Mariam Williams. Brothers: Amos, Frank Sr. & Flavioa Cox Sr., Quebel & Reubin Williams, Allan Pyfrom. Uncle: David Cox. Aunt: Letisha Smith. Son-in-law: Kenneth Reckley, Patrick Sr. & Cedric Rolle. Daughter-in-law: Dora Cox. Nephews: Leroy Sr., Rico, Delshawn, Virgo, Jason, Dencil, Ramon, Alexander, Reubin Jr. & Raymond Williams. Lynval (RJ) & Lance Lindsay, Wilson Jose, Mark Rolle Sr., Abdulah Milo Cox, Flavioa Jr., Frank Jr., Samilo Cox, Nalbert Pratt, Teran Missick, Randell & Rudolph Taylor, Steffon Bowe, Darian Rolle, Rzepka Lafleur , Donathan Cox, Vernal & Leon Cox, Julio, Mark Jr. & Marquille Rolle & Jeremiah Cox. Nieces: Elizabeth & Alexandria Williams, Melissa Dunton, Crystal Butler, Tarice, Breanna & Jayden Thompson, Dr. Aysiea Lewis, Meshell Cox-Pratt, Thora Gardiner, Meagen, Flavia, Phalia & Nicolette Cox, Vanessa Rolle, Shaniqua, Samantha & Shanreisha Cox, Venessa Glinton, Crystal & Crayshonda Wilson, Milfred Lafleur, Jaden, Treasure, Samiya & Sanai Cox, Tiann, Tiara & Tanae Missick & Aybri Cartwright. Adopted children: Nicola Farrington, Ronette (George) Watkins, Dedrie Deveaux, Bernadette Rolle, Indira Thurston, Sherryann Buchanan, Shevia Ferguson, Tamera Simms, Racquel Burrows, Eric Smith Jr., Shantell Cooper, Erroll Marvin Hutchinson & Vonya, Alice, Winsnowlette, Cleo, Laytona, Omari, Darrell &Charcavia Cox, Monique (Pedro) Simmons, Debra (Sammy) Bain, Jeanette Timothy, Angela Collie, Tanya Mortimer, Dameko Parks, Walter Black, Antslow Gustave, Lillian McPhee, John Richardson. Adopted Grandchildren: Latoya Strachan, Kayvari Hutchison, Antoine Scott, Lisa Delhomme, James, Rico, Andrea & Eunice Scully, Ricardo Ellis, Zion Taylor, Glen King, Neisha Taylor, Danielle Knowles, Ibinese Jeangilles, Tonique, Jasmin, Jamal, Caren & Antonio, Precious, Jodine, Recee, Clintique Mackey, Jeneice Green.Brother-in-law: Wentworth Deino Bannister. Sister-in-law: Learma & Sheena Cox. Adopted siblings: Maureen & Paul Glinton, Jacklyn Cox, Eric Cox, Esthermae Brown, Christine & Eric Smith, Mitchell, Debra Bodie. Cousins/Sisters: Laura Taylor, Hilda Brown, Yvonne Williams, Zerlina Ranger, Ruthlyn Rolle & Alfred Decosta. God children: Vincent Dames, Valentino Solomon.Cousins: Norma & Roberto Goodman, Cloris & Ernin Johnson, Alvin Dickerson, Irene DeCosta & Family, Shonelle, Birdeisha, Angela Dames, Elkeno Williams, Romeo Emmanuel, Arrold Cash, Rose & Lila Hanna. Cotbert Williams, Katherine, Leah & Edna DeCosta, Leon Taylor, Wence Martin, Vaughan Cox, Jackie, Garnett, Ruthie, Tessiemae & Family. Halcy Dorsett & Family, Joann Rolle & Family, Leopold Dean, Judson, Beverley Mullings & Family, Olympia Nixon & Family, Iona Cox, Elizabeth & Judith Missick & Family, Peter, Andrew, Drameko Walkine & Family, Neville, Curtis, Huden Cox & Family, Olydia Ferguson & Family, Robert Cox & Family, Gloria Cox & Family, Sharon Henfield, Trevor, Anna & Quinton Woods, Magaret Dillet & Family, Judy, George & Family, Frederick & Timothy DeCosta. Other Relatives & Family: Commissioner of Poloice Mr. & Mrs. Fernander, Mr. & Mrs. Basill & Lisa Rolle, Laura Albury, Proxianna Brown, Mrs. Magaret Rolle & Family. Kirk, Mark, Chrissy, Sherry, Bloneva, Anthony, Niecy, Mispah Bethel, Mrs. Bethel Carey & Staff, Mr. & Mrs. Derek Rolle, Ms. Genieva McIntosh & Family, Franco, Mr. & Mrs. Sean Marshall & Family, Frances & Clarebel Ingraham & Family, Jean Vilneus & Family, Edith Bastian, Brianelle, Tamesha, Debbie & The Bowe Family, Lassie Doe Boys, Britney King & Family, Lar & Flow, Lorinique, Jan Adderley, Mr. & Mrs. Glenroy Miller, Evelyn Burrows, Paulette Newton & Family, Margo, Crystal, Monique Bullard & Family, David Butler (PMH), Charmaine Sears & Family. Penny Pratt & Family, Annlia & Pafacile Justin, Brenda Humes & Family. Dr. Campbell & Alternative Learning Institute, The children of the late Phyllis Taylor, Mrs. Rosie Grant, Mrs. Magaret Walkes, Portia Sturrup, Fred Smith, Phillipa Johnson, Margurite Gedeus, Darrell Dillet, Kimberley Saunders and the C.H. Reeves class of 1993. Brendalee McKenzie, Loretta Farrington, Diana Gardiner, Pursilla Dawkins, Nesline Rolle & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Lopez, Shameka & Sharine Lopez, Mr. & Mrs. Hutchinson, The Bains & Family, Tina Nairn & Family, Elsie, Shantel, Michelle, Erica, Vonnie, Malinda, Elaine Stuart & Family. Mrs. Janet Ferguson & Family, Management & Staff of Sandals Royal Bahamian Hotel, especially the public area, Antisha Francis, Sean & Elaine Smith, Asha Miller & Family, Kathleen Reckley & Family, Heubert, Demetria Pratt & Family, Dr. Patricia Butler, Truston & Melinda Cartwright, Kokeisha Deveaux, Linda Martin & Family, Frederick Thompson, Tony & Tiffany Scott, Keva Munroe, Shorts, Nadia Glinton & Family, Crystal Rolle & Family, Mrs. Adderley, Monique & Michelle Adderley, Ms. Solomon & Family, Magaret Williams & Family, Tiffany McGregor, Derek Rolle Jr., Melvern Knowles & Family, Barbara Hall, Clifton Fernander & Family, Erma Johnson & Family, Livingston Rolle, Carolyn Rolle, Charlene Webb, Jean Francois, Mirlouse, Anastasia Francis & Family, Theresa & Nita Noel, Pastor Dianna Francis & The First Baptist Church, Dr. Halliday, Dr. Ward, The Oncology Department, Alti Construction & Development, Blacks, Pettyann, Nyoka & Family, The entire Windsor Lane, Darling Lane, Young Street, Deveaux Street and Milton Street families, Frank Hanna Cleaning Company, Kentucky Fried Chicken stores, especially south beach location, the entire Cox, DeCosta & Taylor family

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Friday from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time.