DEATH NOTICE

Velma Forbes age 67 years of Seabreeze Grove and formerly of Nicholls Town, Andros died at his residence on Saturday, March 25th, 2023.

She is survived by her sons: Elvin Sr. and Arlington Forbes; sisters: Jacquelin Jadotte and Doreen Lewis; grandchildren: Elvin Jr., Alisha, Aaron and Danielle Forbes; daughters-in-law: Donnell and Shakera Forbes; and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.