DEATH NOTICE

Vera Elizabeth Cole age: 87 years of Dames Alley off Market Street formerly of Small Hope, Andros passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 12th August 2023. She is survived by her 5 daughters: Miriam Gooding, Playdell Strachan, Portia Cole, Patricia Cole & Judy Johnson; 5 sons: Ralph & Arnold Gooding, Noel Pinder, Timothy Cole & Deon Miller; 1 sister: Vernell Hutchinson along with a host of other relatives and friends.