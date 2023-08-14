Funeral Service for the Late VERA EVELYN GRANT age 83 years of Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama will be held on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St Paul’s Methodist Church, East Sunrise and Beachway Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Lewis, assisted by Sis. Lolita Morpett. CREMATION WAS PREVIOUSLY HELD.

She is survived by her children: Andrew (Jan-Dornell) Rolle, Kermit (Janice) Rolle, Deneen (Minister Rodney) Price, Jason Darling, Sheila Grant and Kristen {Benson} Smith; grandchildren: Kyle, Kemetra, Kermia Rolle, Shelica, Decion Rolle, Dru Ricardo Hepburn, Shanny, Novi, Kayla, Benson Smith, Dacorey, Taniel, Dameco, Kevin, Ashton Wood, Ahmard, Amari and Amardo Bullard; great grandchildren: Noah, Isacc Rolle, Conor Roxberry, Kyenjah, Rajah, J’niyah and Kylie; brothers: Everette (Audrey) and Robert Thompson; nieces and nephews: Chrystal, Sean Thompson and Lillian Thompson Carey, Anne Smith, Esther Rolle, Heather Ingraham, Deidre Ingraham, Barbara Ingraham, Lee, Diverena, Don and Bertram Ingraham; sisters-in-law: Helen Frith, Audrey Thompson, Mary Jo Thompson, Rosie Thompson, Lois Thompson, Helen Thompson, Pastor Ann Higgins, Lana, Victoria Smith and Majorie Thomas; brothers-in-law: Jude, Pat and Elmore Smith; close friends and family including: Andy and Louise, Dot, Sheryl, Mark Gomez, Rejonier Rolle, Louise Hanna (Her Last Cousin From The Roker Family), Rev. Pauline Pinder and Family, Children and grandchildren of Prescola Hepburn, Simeon and Sheila Taylor and Family, Richard and Jackie Morley, Shuffel Hepburn, Diane Allen and Family, children of Ernest and Christine Armbrister and Family, Jane Mcdonald and Family, Pat Dickinson, Alice Hudson and Family, Amos and Jenny Pinder, Portia Hailey, Noel and Rosita Curry, Umekie Sawyer, Tasha Hinsy, Sheila Archer, Lavern Ackinson, Ressa Miller of Long Island, Mario Miller of Long Island, Virgil Hunt And Family, Dr.Angela Archer, Canon Curtis Robinson, Percy and Kathy Albury, Lavern, Luann, Lorna Williams and Family, Katrine Forbes and Family, Members of St. Paul’s Methodist Church and Members of The Church of The Good Shepherd.