Funeral service for the late Vera Maria Demeritte age 75 years of Rose Street, Fox Hill will be held on Friday, March 31st, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church, Princes Charles Drive. Officiating will bePastor Leonardo Rahming, Pastor C. Melvin Lewis

Dr. Pastor Practon Patton and Pastor Kareem Black. Interment will follow inLakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Vera was predeceased by her parents Herman and Lenora Demeritte, sister: Marjorie Brown Knowles and brother: Frederick Demeritte

Left to mourn her passing are her Sons – Chief Petty Officer Warren Davis (Renay), Toverano “Tory” Sands (Nikia), Daughters – Christa Miller-Julmiste (Nick), Charisma and Candice Sands Adopted Daughters – Vernie Curry and Phyllis Davis Grandsons – Steffon Miller, Kenneth King Jr., Warren Davis Jr., K-lyn and Jalen Sands, Rayvon Brice and Jakyrie McKenzie Granddaughters – Reashawn McDonald (Nicholas) and Devinney Smith (Javano), Shanae and Skylar Davis, Kahlea Brice Great Granddaughter – M’Liyah Albury Brothers – Stafford, Ernest, Rodney, Michael & Livingston Demeritte Sisters – Pamela Taylor and Fredericka Pierre Nephews – Frederick Jr., Wendell, Ricardo, Pedro, Ron, Lamont, Quinton, Thorn, Bruce, Rodney, Dazaiva, Ernecko & Ernesto Demeritte, Anton, Sheldon Sr., Sean, Trevor, Jerome, and Darcine Brown Nieces – Yolanda Davis, Marisa Demeritte, Donnell Brown and Shenique Brown, Lakeisha Thompson, Regaina, Deandrea, Marika Demeritte and Shari Seymour Brother-in-law – Kevin Knowles Sisters in law – Maria and Colleen Demeritte And a host of other relatives and friends including – Hon. Fred Mitchell Member of Parliament Fox Hill, Father Reggie Demeritte & Family, Dr. Jacintha Higgs & Family, Pastor C Melvin Lewis & Family, Pastor Leonardo & Family, Pastor Dr. Practon Patton & Family, Pastor Kareem Black & Family, Curtis Bryan & Family, Jacinta White & Family, Senior Davis & Family, Rosemary Burrows & Family, Shirley Miller and Family, Shelia Gibson and Family, Shonell Ferguson & Family, Mrs. Fritz & Family, Rachel Smith & Family, Patrick Wilson & Family, Mrs. Sybil Allen, Dorian Rolle & Family, Ferguson Family, Wright Family, Nigel Rolle, The members of Message of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, The Staff at Post Office Savings Bank, The Staff at Ministry of Education UNESCO, The Rose Street Family, Fox Hill Community Family and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.