Final Rites and Burial for the late Ms. Verdell Esterlin Rolle, Age 75 yrs, a resident of Sunlight Cottage, will be held on Saturday July 15th 2023, 10:00 am. at Church of God Of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle, East Street Nassau NP. Bahamas.

Officiating will be Bishop Hulan A. Hanna, assisted by Ministers of the Gospel. Final Rest will follow in the Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Solider Road.

Left to cherish her memories are: Daughter: Doreen Deveaux, Granddaughters: Cecilia Dean, Tarri Deveaux, Oakeya Moxey & Romanta Bain, Grandsons; Tyvon Deveaux (deceased),Gareeno Mackey, Marvin ,Demar and Dylan Brown, Great Grandsons: Karon Dean, Malcolm Rolle, Lavardo Richards, Emrico ,Lavardo Rahming, Tyvon, Stanly, C’mari,Justin, Milik, Lihem & Justice, Great Granddaughters: Traineia ,Trinity, Santina, Maleina and Renlei, Sisters: Willimae Neely, Carmae Rolle and Albertha Bridgewater- Strachan, Brothers-In- Law: Glen Neely, Jeffery Strachan and Elridge Rolle Sr., Nieces: Vernita Charlton & Family, Judy Hepburn & Family, Malinda Miller & Family, Glenda Grypma & Family, Janeth Deveaux & Family and Bridgette Rolle & Family, Nephews: Philip, Shawn, Benson, Larry & Family Elridge Jr, Daniel, Minister Raymond, Shermark ,Nathaniel Rolle & Family. Carlos Foulkes & Family, Demarco Gibson & Family and Tacoyo Bridgewater & Family and a Host of Other Relatives and Friends : Jonathan Richardson & Family, George Richardson & Family, Lionel Richardson & Family, Shirley Nixon & Family, Advilda Forbes & Family, Iona & Roosevelt Bain & Family, Pohelia Newbold, Jocelyn Duncombe & Family, Donnalee Miller & Family, Marion Andreson & Family, Cartwright Family, Debra & The Deveuax Family, The Turnquest Family, DeeAutra Rose, Joenitha Pinder, Nikita Laroda & Family, Renea Collie, Vanessa Stuart, Cardinal Curry, Brendalee Adderley, Cecil Dean & Family, Maxine Stubbs , Sandy Newbol, Shanly Wells, Verdell Rolle, Marsha Richardson, Monique, Ericka, Markus,Keva & Family, Nippa Taylor & Family, Yvettte Louis & Family, Beral Stubbs,Krystal Stubbs, Shacara Green, Ruby Brown, Marvin Brown & Family, Dequito Dean, ” The Crew” St.Thomas Moore Family , Daphne & Bruce Richards & Family, The Sunlight Village Family, Francita Sands, Owenta Pennerman, The One Family Junkanoo Group Spray Team Lane Crew, Resort World Bimini, Smithy’s Restaruant & Bar, Rehab Reload & The Honorable Perry Christie & The Progressive Liberal Party.

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Friday until 5:00 pm and on Saturday at the church from 9:00am until service time.