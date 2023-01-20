Funeral Service for the Late VERDELL “NUM” PINDER age 57 years of Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder’s Point. Officiating will be Pastor Allison Pinder, assisted by other Ministers. Interment will follow in Pinder’s Point Public Cemetery.

She is survived by her sisters: Linda Evans and Annie Roberts; brothers: Anthony (Tony) and Marilyn Pinder,Wilton (Bam) Pinder, Christine Tina-Hanna and Jerry Pinder; aunt: Emily Gardiner; nieces:Andrea Evans (Neil Robinson), Marcia and James Sands, Lakeisha Pinder, Satara Pinder, Antoinette and Kemar Haughton, Marilyn, Keisa and Toni Pinder, Taneisha Roberts, Maranda Moxey and Anthonique Adderley; nephews:Charles Pinder, Steven and Rocelia Evans, Ulysses (Snagie) and Patrice Roberts, Allen Pinder, David Roberts, Pedro and Sherine Pinder, Leo and Olivia Pinder; grandnieces: Valeneisha Fowler, Elicia Kemp, Sanaa Evans, Kimmicia Thompson, Cherika, Sasha, Salena, Tonisha, Alexia, Chekinnah, London Pinder, Jamia, Jamaria, Jasmine and Angel Sands, Diamond Gardiner, Gianna, Pinder, Davida, Daniah Roberts, Destiny Joseph, Kimara and Kemiah Haughton, Darinique, Serena, Ulanda and Ulandria Roberts, Daranae Higgs, Snow Carter and Alia Robinson; grandnephews: Na’tayo Forbes, Amari Robinson, Davon Roberts, Malik Carter, Carlos Charles Jr., Allen Jr., Kalen Pinder, Eliano, Jaden, Darrin, Anton and Khaeden, Zachary Pinder, Richard Delancy, Fredron, Takari and Azari Cambridge, DeAngelo and Ulandre Roberts and Sataveon Ingraham; great grands: Heaven and Nevaeh Gardiner, Jazari and Ja’Xai Mitchell, Hakeem Williams, Anton, Jordan Kemp, Deshawn, Mari Bullard and Adonis Pinder; brother-in-law: Buster Roberts and Drexel Marshall-Evans; cousins: Shervin and Donna Bastian, Austin and Pearline Rolle, Earlene and Rev. Leviticus Anderson, Rosemary Williams, Jenny and Rufus Anderson, Frank and Louise Strachan, Sally Jolly, Henry, Sandra Bain, Frank, Harry, Walter, Jermaine and Terrance Gardiner, Portia Saunders, Princess William-Saunders, Newton and Godfrey Bain, Theresa Williams, Veronica Ferguson, Clementina Pinder, Hartman Pinder Jr., Howard Stuart and Family, Chris, James, Tromeko, Chada and Lisa Pinder, Drexel Wallace, Manny Wallace and Family, Josephine Morley, Min. Charlotte Davis, Sandra Saunders, Jeannette Parker, Ellie, Bernice, Emmanuel Charles and Horatio Stuart, Tony, Winkie, Fabian, Jerome, Walter, Ronnie and Marinette Stuart and the entire Stuart Family in Bimini; special friends: L.T, Zack Pinder, Mrs. Rejoina, Ferry Pinder, Jackie, Carol, Alma Bullard, Melvern Pinder, Donna Bastian, Velyn Cooper, Wellington Miller, Katie, Mavis Wood, Upper Zion Baptist Church, Mrs. Rosita Curry, Doris, Mrs. Pratt, The entire Pinder’s Point Community.

Viewing will be held at Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to service time.