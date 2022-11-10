Funeral Service for the late Vernal Joseph Sweeting “The Body”

Funeral Service for the late Vernal Joseph Sweeting age 62 years old a resident of Dean Street, Nassau, The Bahamas, will be held on Friday November 11th, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Spikenard Road. Officiating will be Deacon Peter Jones, assisted by other ministers of the Gospel.

Loving and fond memories will linger in the hearts and minds of his sisters: Rosalie Pennerman, Shelia Munroe and Carol Sweeting; Stepsister: Ingrid Eneas; Brothers: Harry Pennerman and Folix Whylly; Uncle: Usefull Woodside; Aunts: Barbara Mae Rolle and Lillian Edey; Nieces & Nephews: Melissa (Glenford) Pinder, Dion and Adrian Pennerman, Monique Cooper, Hadassah Rolle, Justin (Aniska) Green, Shakera (Robert) Green-Scott, Kevin, Keno and Kenrico Pennerman, Alarie, Bjohn and Cedric Munroe, Abigail and Shelly Kemp, Jhavon Ferguson, Sharon Lightfoot, Susan and Sharita Bullard, Cyke Greenslade, Zeronique and Veronique Bullard, Sherrise Bullard, Harry Jr., Shariqua and Cordero Pennerman and Harriet Demoritte; Grandnieces and grandnephews: Dwaye and Brenda, Tatyana and Dwight, Michael and Mikhal, Maria, Gordon and Collin, Alex, Kenyon, Shelton, Devonte, Carden, Hastinique and Skye, Shayana, Carlan and Meisha, Zoey and Akeem, Emily, Sylvanor, Aailyah and Miracle, Justinae, Kayesha, Kayanna and Justinique, and Thalia Ferguson; Cousins: Brendalee (Scott) Hepburn, Desiree Wells, Sandra Bastian, Betty, Dianne and Joanna Rolle, Anthony, Annalee Dames, Drekera, Dillan and Deja, Sherry, Kevin, Danise, Helen (Val) Munroe, Lillian Young, Dr. Reonda (Richard) Pinder, Nastazia and Arianna Hepburn, Terran, Corvette, Alexius and Daneisha, Ayden and Alaya, Trevante, Kia and Amelia McPhee, Celina and Douglas Edey, Cynira and Cynaya Fils-Aime, Vanessa and Canon, Jade Edey, Prescott, Tanerio and Tayshawn Strachan and Anthony Antiona Wallace. Other Family and Special Friends: Frances Dean, Arthor Hewman, Betty Bullard, Eva Bullard, Junior Moxey, Doyle Cooper and family, Stevan Wallace and family, Deborah Munroe, Rev. Dr. C B Moss, Preston Dames, Catherine Thurston, Marilyn Young and family, The Woodside family, The Dean Street family, Muson Village family, Boya Road family and The Farrington Road family and other family and friends too numerous to mention. Please forgive us if anyone’s name was omitted.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Newbold Brother’s Chapel, Palmetto Ave. & Acklins St. on Thursday November 10th, 2022 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11TH, 2022 AT THE CHURCH.

Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to

House of Paradise Mortuary