Obituaries

VERNAL JOSEPH SWEETING

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 20, 2022
0 111 Less than a minute

Death Notice

VERNAL JOSEPH SWEETING a.k.a. “THE BODY”, Age 62 of Dean Street, Nassau, died at his residence on Wednesday, 12th October 2022.

He is survived by his sisters: Rosalee and Sheila Pennerman, and Carol Sweeting; 2 brothers: Harry Pennerman and Felix Whylly, aunts: Lillian Edey and Barbramae Rolle, uncle: Useful Woodside; nieces, nephews and other relatives, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by House of Paradise and will be announced at a later date

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 20, 2022
0 111 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Alphonso James Smith

Alphonso James Smith

October 20, 2022
Photo of Rita Veronica Hall

Rita Veronica Hall

October 20, 2022
Photo of Lee Beauford Callender

Lee Beauford Callender

October 20, 2022
Photo of Sidoles “Sido” Silouis

Sidoles “Sido” Silouis

October 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker