Obituaries
VERNAL JOSEPH SWEETING
Death Notice
VERNAL JOSEPH SWEETING a.k.a. “THE BODY”, Age 62 of Dean Street, Nassau, died at his residence on Wednesday, 12th October 2022.
He is survived by his sisters: Rosalee and Sheila Pennerman, and Carol Sweeting; 2 brothers: Harry Pennerman and Felix Whylly, aunts: Lillian Edey and Barbramae Rolle, uncle: Useful Woodside; nieces, nephews and other relatives, and friends.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by House of Paradise and will be announced at a later date