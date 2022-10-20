Death Notice

VERNAL JOSEPH SWEETING a.k.a. “THE BODY”, Age 62 of Dean Street, Nassau, died at his residence on Wednesday, 12th October 2022.

He is survived by his sisters: Rosalee and Sheila Pennerman, and Carol Sweeting; 2 brothers: Harry Pennerman and Felix Whylly, aunts: Lillian Edey and Barbramae Rolle, uncle: Useful Woodside; nieces, nephews and other relatives, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by House of Paradise and will be announced at a later date