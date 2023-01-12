Vernon Alexander Ferguson affectionately called “Ossa” or “Leslie”

Memorial service for the late Vernon Alexander Ferguson affectionately called “Ossa”, “Leslie” age 69 years of John Chipman Road will be held on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Restview Memorial Chapel, Robinson and Soldier Roads. Officiating will be Rev. T. G. Morrison.

Vernon will linger in the hearts of his Children: Fidel and Rochelle Ferguson Grandchildren: Trevor Vernon Cartwright and Martin Mumuni Malick Sisters: Vivian Dean and Glenda Ferguson; Brother-in-Law: Raleigh Dean; Brother: Ormand Ferguson; Nieces: Royann Dean and Tiffany Hall (Eric); Grandniece: Madison Dean; Nephew: Nicholas Dean (Phillipa) and Trevor Ferguson Cousins: Cynthia Gibbs (Richard) Brenda Dean (Basil) Thelma Murphy, Donna Ferguson, John Ferguson, Jackie and Sheryl Whylly, Inez Peet, and Alberta Byer, Other relatives and friends include: Bloneva Johnson, Dethra Walkine, Gail Saunders, Faye William, Janice Williams, Debora Deleveaux, Nichola and John Kemp, Aquvia and Ronald Brown, Angel Williams, Princess Taylor, Wenzel, Raphel, Ansley Deleveaux, Delores Butler, Blair Austin, The King family, the family of John Chipman Road, Reverend T. G. Morrison and The loving caring family of Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.