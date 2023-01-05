Obituaries
Vernon Alexander Ferguson
DEATH NOTICE
Vernon Alexander Ferguson age 69 years of John Chipman Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.
He is survived by his son: Fidel Fergusson; daughter; Rochelle Ferguson; sisters: Vivian Dean & Glenda Ferguson; brother: Ormand Ferguson; brother in law: Roy Dean; nephew: Nick Dean; niece; Royann Dean and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.