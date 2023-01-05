DEATH NOTICE

Vernon Alexander Ferguson age 69 years of John Chipman Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.

He is survived by his son: Fidel Fergusson; daughter; Rochelle Ferguson; sisters: Vivian Dean & Glenda Ferguson; brother: Ormand Ferguson; brother in law: Roy Dean; nephew: Nick Dean; niece; Royann Dean and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.