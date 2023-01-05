Obituaries

Vernon Alexander Ferguson

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email January 5, 2023
0 83 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Vernon Alexander Ferguson age 69 years of John Chipman Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.

He is survived by his son: Fidel Fergusson; daughter; Rochelle Ferguson; sisters: Vivian Dean & Glenda Ferguson; brother: Ormand Ferguson; brother in law: Roy Dean; nephew: Nick Dean; niece; Royann Dean and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email January 5, 2023
0 83 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Matriarch Edith Lloyd

January 5, 2023

Livingstone Cleare

January 5, 2023

Frank Gaitor

January 5, 2023

Deryil Sands

January 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button