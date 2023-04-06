BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Memorial Service

Memorial Service for the late Vernon Edmund Ford age 89 years of Wellington Street, Stapleton Gardens, will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Robinson and Claridge Roads. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Jay Cartwright. Cremation was held prior to service.

He is survived by his Daughters: Dr. Gena Cox, Greta Adelusi and Dr. Juandalyn Peters; Grandchildren: Marin Jones and Gabriella Adelusi; Son-in-law: Kester Peters; Sisters-in-law: Dorothy Martin, Dawn (Sparkman) Ferguson, Bernadette Forbes and Icilma Forde; Brothers-in-law: Harry (Sheila) Haygood, Vincent (Dawn) Clark, Lula Longley (widow of Langston) and family; Nieces: Roslyn Senior, Jennifer Forde, Vanessa Forde, Cecilia Forde, Lisa Fields, Nicole Longley, Rosemarie Symonette, Merdina Atherly, Margaret Sweeting, Marsha Bethel, Charmaine Curling, Racquel Haygood, Charlene Rolle, Ta-Tanisha Clarke, Dr. Sherise Ferguson, Sherelle Ferguson and Lashawn Longley; Nephews: Edmund Forde, Chesterfield Legall, Ralph Legall, Jeffrey Forde, Lambert and Nicholas Longley, Patrick Longley, David Longley, Andrew Longley, Dion Longley, Dwight Longley and Harold Longley; Robin, Richard, Ricardo, William and Dominique Haygood; Dr. Kevin McKinney, Hasani Clarke, Sharad Ferguson, Langston Dewayne Longley and Shayne Longley; Relatives and Friends: Shirley Walker and family, the staff of Twilight Home for the Elderly (especially Karen Thompson), Mrs. Maria Sears and family, The Robinsons of Wellington Road, Mario and Tiffany Curry, Maxine Lewis, Somatie Inderdeo, Torah Cole, Iris Johnson, Betty von Hamm, Sharlene Hanna, Gertrude Bullard Seymour, Ella Bullard Roker, Alveria Rolle and family, Maureen Symonette and family, and many others too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to his outpatient physicians: Dr. Eugene Gray, Dr. Bertram Sears, Dr. Ingrid Bonimy and Dr. Rhea Johnson.

There will be No Viewing

Relatives and Friends are welcome to sign the condolence book at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.