Funeral service for Vernon Nivon “Shadow” Sargent, 59 yrs., aresident ofBarc Project, San Andros, will be held atChurch of God of Prophecy, Conch Sound, North Andros, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Caleb Evans, assisted by Senior Pastor Nathanial Pratt & Minister Benjamin Pratt. Interment follows in Cargill Creek Memorial Park, Cargill Creek, Central Andros.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving Wife: Mary Marshall-Sargent;

Children: Deandra Sargent-Lightbourne (Kendrick), Vernon Sargent Jr. (Brittany).

Step-Kids: Jasmine Pinder, Christopher, Christina, Leann, Lavone Rolle.

Grand-Kids: Jaheim Thompson, Kendraniqe Lightbourne, Brooklyn Sargent, Lea’Myiah Mytril.

Adopted Mother: Mildred Anderson

Mother-in-law: Reindall Marshall.

Siblings: Sandra Sarjudas (Brian), Keith Gomez (Joan), Philip Sargent (Dianne), Shanea Wilkinson Williams (Aaron), Deneice Sargent-Carey (Chris), Marvin Sargent (Charlene), Rochelle Sargent-Williams (Clinton), Carvell Sargent (Sherrica), Melony Woodside (Alaran), Tamesha Seymour (Cardinal), Sheeky Sargent (Dennis), Avory Sargent, Taran Sanders (Chris). Minister Gaynell, Steven, Livingston, Yvonne Sargent, Erza & Tanya Pratt, Ronnie Scott (Monique), Glester &Marco Wallace.

In-Laws: Alvin Marshall (Melony), Joseph Marshall (Marva), Nathaniel Marshall (Charmaine), John Marshall (Rena), Sonia Charles (Leo), Doralee Burrows, Mildred Miller (Joseph), Grace Strachan.

Nieces & Nephews: Shiobh and Gaitor (Kneal Sr.), Rollando Dean, Brianeka (Ty) Suckoo, Christian Sarjudas, Kendrick Gomez, Lakeisha Sweeting, Ashay, Phillippa, Valentino (Shagrega), Phylicia, Danae, Philane, Danitra & Philip Jr. Sargent, LaShama Johnson (Jr), Devano Carey, Marvin Jr., Marvinique, Asley, Ashton & Shanna Sargent, Lashell Carey, Carvel Jr., Cavan, Chacara Sargent, RaShae Parker (Calvin), Alaran Woodside Jr., Zache & Zaryc Seymour, Zareah & Dennis Jr. Adderley, Desmond Gilbert Jr., Aria Russell, Avaronique Aaliyah, Avery Jade, Trinity, Sayora, Ariana, Avory Jr., Akash, Santy Izzy, Kaji Urie, Bradley, Nekito Averon & Urie Sargent, Chahan Sanders, Eugenia & Felicia Sturrup. PC 4587 George Pratt Jr., Rojina Marshall-Mckenzie.

Grandnieces &Nephews: Kneal Jr., Shakneal, Sophia, Franklyn, Janquia, Cortez, Frankquanyia, Paul, Skye’lah, Jeremy, Omarion, TNari, Valejah, Nathan, Devano, De’cairo, Jahnae, Mariah, Miyah, Khari, Calvin Jr., Kimmani, Amelia, Emma Lily, De’Siya, Terrance, Jamaal, Bernard, Khe’manni, Austin Jr.; Cousins: Candy, Cecelia, Dwayne, George, Jay, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Jermaine, Lisa, Marcia, Monique, Raquel, James Coakley.

Others Relatives &Friends including: Mrs. Culmer, Pastor Nathaniel Pratt & Entire Church Of God Of Prophecy, Conch Sound, The Entire Cargill Creek Family, Rev. Hamilton, Rev. Harold & Roselda Woodside, The Entire First Baptist Church in San Andros, the Entire BARC Community, The Entire North & Central Andros Families, Leo Lightbourne (Member of Parliament for North Andros & Berry Islands), Carlton Bowleg & Family, Wentworth Musgrove & Family, Nicole Tinker & Family, The Wilkinson Family, The Entire Chippingham Community, David Woodside &Family, Sherry Neymour & Family, Madeline Mackey & Family, Ella Clarke & Family, Brown Family, Courtney Johnson & Family, James Carey & Family, Debbie Adderley & Family, Audley Maycock & Family, Steven Smith & Family, Clarke Family, Debbie & John Chea #5 family, Kevin Bethel & Family, Daisy Bowe & Family, Agatha Wallace & Family, Kirk Delaveau & Family, Hubert Roach & Family.

Special Thanks & Appreciation: Sylvia Wallace, Nurse Saunders & Family, Nurse Martin, The Entire Staff of Nicholl’s Town Clinic North Andros, Doctor Brown, Entire Staff of PMH Nassau Bahamas & Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport. A Host of Other Relatives & Friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church in Andros from 9:00 a.m. until service time.