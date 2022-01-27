Graveside Funeral Service for

Matriarch Deaconess Veronica ‘Aunt V’ ‘Ronica’ Mckenzie, 91of Ramsey, Exuma, will be held at The Ramsey Public Cemetery on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 10 am. Officiating will be Rev.Leslie Curtis, President of the Exuma District Convention assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: 2 daughters: Annuella Simmons and Betty Jane Rolle; 6 sons: Rodney, Eric, Philip, Donnie Rolle, Averell and Hinsey Mckenzie (President of BATCU); adopted son: Oswald King; 5 daughters-in-law: Jewel and Sophia Mckenzie, Theresa, Carmen and Sandra Rolle; 28 grandchildren: Sgt. 2018 Nicola, Tamara, Shakera and Larissa Simmons, Gabriel Mckenzie, Cailyn, Baldwin, Lynden, Geo Rolle, Lakeisha Clarke, Rondell Knowles, Khalista Dean, Samantha Forbes, Rodney Jr., Eric Jr., Kayla Rolle, Leotha Wright, Lashawn, Erica, Jessica, Terranique, Philip Jr. Donnique Rolle, Aveisha, Ariel and Averell Jr., Taran and Takario Mckenzie; 4 grand daughters-in-law: Michelle, Audrey, Welandra Rolle, Onike Knowles; 3 grand sons-in-law: Hewitt Dean, Martin Wright and Remardo Forbes; 24 great grandchildren: Lynden Jr. Lyndero Rolle, Alexis Riley, Myan and Mckell Thompson, Rohshawn, Amaya, Matthew Rolle, Renique, Serenity Knowles, Aaron, Anthonique, Adrian Simmons, Amira Mackey, Maya, Madison, Malaya, Joshua, London, Bria, Arrayah, Neka Rolle and Wilton Albury; Nieces, Nephews and spouses: Rev. Wilton and Stephanie, Daniel, Majorie McKenzie, Lenora and Theodore Rahming, Alvilda Sweeting, Katherine, Nigel and Carolyn Rolle, Livingstone and Shanadora McKenzie, Jacob and Mary Rolle, Lynette and Charles Wiggins, Ralston and Sheila McKenzie, Barbara and Andre Musgrove, Shirley, Daphne and Marco McKenzie, Minerva Rolle and Roberta McKenzie. Sister-in-law: Bloneva Sears-McKenzie; Numerous cousins including: Ivy Ferguson, Halcie Hanna; Godchildren: Godfrey Brown, Theresa Munroe and Rebecca Sweeting; Other relatives and friends: Rev. Dr. C. W. Saunders, Viola Rolle, The McKenzie family, The Clarke family, The Rolle family, The Taylor family of George Town, Bahamas Air Navigation Service Authority, Royal Bahamas Police Force, SBUB Church family, Bethel Union Baptist Church family, The communities of Ramsey, Moss Town, Mt. Thompson and Forest; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

The body will repose at Curtis Memorial Mortuary Ramsey Exuma on Friday 1:00PM until 5:00PM