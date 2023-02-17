Funeral service for the late Mrs. Veronica Hilda Eldwith Archer Williams affectionately called “Ronnie” age 74 years of Marsh Harbour, Abaco will be held at Friendship Tabernacle Church Central Pines, Dundas Town, Abaco, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Charles Carey assisted by Bishop Silbert Mills. Interment will follow in Coffey Memorial Cemetery, Dundas Town, Abaco.

She was predeceased by her: son: Alvardo Bootle Sr.;

Left to cherish her memories are: Her Children: Alesia (Jason) Wallace, Leslie Archer, Adrian (Cindy) Russell, Quinten Bonamy (Shada Mcdermott), Beryl (Sidney) McIntosh, Ayanna Archer, Keino & Jacqueline Clarke; Grandchildren:Akeem Archer, Whitley Russell, Cordeisha Bootle, Sidney Jr. & Cameron McIntosh, Quintina Bonamy, Tariq Archer, Adrian Russell Jr., Quinteasha Bonamy, Yajah Wallace, Vado Bootle Jr., Jana Bootle, Quintahj and Quintae Bonamy, Jasmine Lamy, Jaylen McIntosh, Vaughnjay Rolle, Kairo Clarke & Monteza Hepburn; Great Grandchildren: Sydney McIntosh, Akeela Archer, Nivado Roberts; Sisters:Deanne Archer & Jocelyn Demeritte; Sisters-in-Law: Salvera Archer, Geletha Archer & Veronica Williams; Aunts: Sybil Archer, Whitlene Cooper & Peggy Hall; Uncle: Patrick Roberts; Nieces: Ernestine Albury, Rissie Demeritte, Chelsea Smith, Talya Archer, Thelisa Archer, Renee Swann, Lana, Georgette & Jael Williams and Robyn Cooper; Nephews: Richard & Lynden Archer, Apostle Alex (Brenda) Archer, Carl (Marva) Archer, Oscar Archer, Wayde Archer, Brandon & Jules Cooper; Grand Nieces: Whitney Stubbs, Deandra, Darcia & Danielle Archer, Lynzandria Archer, Krizia, Imani, Kadesha, Velmernique, Abigail, Alexia & Anaya Archer; Grand Nephews: Deangelo Archer, Sidney & Carl Archer Jr, Carl Swann Jr, Jason, Cameron & Alexander Archer Jr., Khy’Rado Mackey; Adopted Sisters: Erma Sawyer, Enid White & Ruth Smith; Close Relatives and Family:Lambert, Peter, Wesley & Carl Campbell, Monique Glinton, Rosemunde Carey, Nadeen Beneby, Brenda Simms, Patricia & Eleanor Campbell, John & Samuel Archer, Sherrine Styles, Paulette Campbell, Antionette Hamilton, Pamela Roberson, Justice Guillimina Archer- Minns, Glenda Knowles, Angie Collie, Denise Sands, Emmitt, Ryan & Renee Archer, Tyrone & Wesley Archer, Patricia, Theresa, Sandra, Joan & Shenika Archer, Valderine McCoy, Patrick, Edward, Stacey & Grace Roberts, Stephanie Campbell, Donna Burrows, Creswell, Ivan & Kamala Archer, Roderick, Greta, Melody and Herbert Strachan, Ruby Rolle, Courtney Chandler, Donald Moss & Family, Andy & Earl Moss, Rosemary Williams, Evie Simmons & Family, Vadie & Lick Greene, Jean, Ann, Margaret & Neville Turnquest, Michael Smith & Family, Gary Smith & Family, Jennifer McPhee & Family, Deloris Lightbourne & Family, Cecil & Herbert Lewis, Jenniemae Lewis, Kathy Grant & Family, Steve & Bridgette Sands, Shirley Archer, Louis Hanchell & Family, The Archer Family of Chippingham, Nassau, Christopher & Cj, Glinton, Brenda Sands, Ambry Moss & Family, Vincent Moss, Jasmine Strachan & Family, Wilfred Curry & Family, Greg Curry & Family, Angela Bodie, Northalee Cash, Nita Roberts, Willis, Dennis, & Ron Levarity, Cindy Forde, Evette Moss, Williams Davis, The Sherman Family, Shae Roberts & Family, Neville Wisdom & Family, Cay Mills, Fabian Archer & Family, Bernice Brown & Family, Ruby Fox & Family, Colin Archer & Family, Robert Archer & Family, Allen Lightbourne & Family, Keith Clarke, Ardeina & Michael Kelley; Other Relatives and Friends:Patrick, Marshall, Bobby & Mario Sawyer, Derek & Monique Miller, Krystal Cooper & Family, Judy Curry & Family, Helen Russell & Family, Heather Hunt, Charlene Farquharson, Sharmaine Fernander, Sarah Russell & Family, Sanford Russell & Family, Cetel Rolle & Family, The Dean Family of Sandy Point, Abaco, Lena Burrows, Al Key, Ruby Albury & Family, Tishka Pritchard, Rosamae McIntosh, Marie Pinder & Family, The Old Staff of Batelco Marsh Harbour (Lorraine Burrows, Henza Dawkins, Minalee Bootle, Nita Reckley, Marina Moss, Donna Lowe, Elgie Reckley, Gwen Penn, Patrice Williams, Thomas Adderley, Eugene Dawkins, Audre Dawkins, Priscilla Dawkins, Clarke Cash), Monica Adderley & Family, Lillian Laing, Hercules Clarke & Family, Yvette Nixon, Zelma Bain & Family, Prudence Gallagher, Ernestine & Ossie Parker, Alma Sands & Family, Tyrone Williams, Kevin Hicks & Family, Kelly Russell, Carla Nixon & Family, Oswald Meadows & Family, Marshall, Brian, Glen, Nette, Ann & Adean Russell, Kena Deveaux & Family, Garnet Edgecombe & Family, Herbert Edgecombe & Family, Wendy Baker, Donna Collie, Everette & Ethel Hart, The Nixon Family (Exuma), Mr. Brookes (Home Depot, Fort Lauderdale), Roseline Valsaint, Edith Clarke & Family, Terry, Gale, & Kathy Thompson, Donald Cartwright & Family, Jonathan Stuart & Family, Dr. Sharon Hunt, Deidre Bootle, Rosie Duvalier, Marsha Roberts & Family, Gary Sawyer & Family, Mr. Gaye, Eli Sidor, Christopher & Cleola Saunders (Bimini), Andrea Albury & Family (Germany), Shannon Albury & Family, John Pintard, Esther Louis & Family, Jeff Aladdin, Senator Darren Henfield & Family, John Nixon, Shamika Simms, Shane Archer & Family, Joceyln & Miah McIntosh, Forty & Florence Sawyer and All the Communities of Abaco; Godchildren: Sophia Penn, Jonna Bootle, Taryn Russell & Crisel Clarke; Special Thanks Goes to: Carol Davis (Her Caretaker), Member of Parliament for North Abaco Mr. Kirk Cornish, Dr. Clarke & The Staff of The Marsh Harbour Government Clinic, Cleveland Clinic/ Weston Hospital, Weston Florida, Dr. Astwood, Dr. Susan Campbell, Dr. Latesha McIntosh, Dr. George Charite, Dr. Frank Boyce Jr., Doctor’s Hospital, The Princess Margaret Hospital, Auskell Medical Center, Dr. Susan Williams-Lockhart, Bishop Silbert Mills, Aldersgate Methodist Church, and Inter Island Charters.

Viewing will be held at St. Andrews Methodist Church Dundas Town, Abaco on Friday from 11am until service time