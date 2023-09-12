Grand Bahama News

Victoria Inn falling apart

The Victoria Inn was one of the island’s intimate getaways for domestic and international guests. Photo: Tristan Gibson

In heart of Lucaya on Midshipman Road, a main route traveled by residents and tour buses filled with visitors, the hotel Victoria Inn is slowly falling into ruin.

Once listed as one of the popular, intimate getaways on Grand Bahama in the 60s and 70s, the building was known for its unique half moon shape and boasted the largest pool and pool bar of a privately-owned hotel property, a restaurant and lounge serving up tasty local and international dishes, a night club and tour desk.

The two-story 40-room building is now an eyesore. Part of the roof is caved in, there are missing window panes, the outdoor pool and bar are littered with debris, and overgrown shrubbery covers its entrances.

The building appears structurally sound and sometimes in use with the occasional vehicle parked outside.

Many locals believe the Victoria Inn could return as one of Grand Bahama’s hotels of choice for domestic and international travelers.

