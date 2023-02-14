Victory for Charlton; Taylor breaks national record

Elite senior track athlete Devynne Charlton closed out her 2022-2023 indoor season with a bang on Saturday, winning the women’s 60 meters (m) hurdles during the 115th Millrose Games at the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory in New York, New York.

The indoor national record holder in that event blazed to clock a blistering 7.91 seconds. It was a close battle between the Puma athlete and American Tonea Marshall as the two appeared to trade places after the first three hurdles. The Bahamian, who ran out of lane five, was able to grab a hold of the lead for good and dipped across the finish line for first.

Marshall was able to run a season best of 7.94 seconds to finish second. American Sharika Nelvis went on to finish third with a time of 7.96 seconds.

It was a much shorter season for Charlton this time around as she competed in four races compared to over 10 indoor 60m hurdles races last season. She was incredible in all four of those races this season, going under eight seconds in all.

Charisma Taylor has held the Bahamian national indoor record in the women’s triple jump since 2021, and she improved on that mark on Saturday, leaping 14.04m (46’ 0-3/4”) at the Tiger Paw Invite at the Clemson-Indoor Track Complex in Clemson, South Carolina. The University of Tennessee Volunteers graduate transfer leapt the 14-meter-plus jump on her third attempt. After that leap, Taylor climbed up to number two on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I list in that event for this year.

Finishing second in that event was the University of Georgia’s Mikeisha Welcome who recorded a jump of 13.72 (45’ 0-1/4”). Welcome’s teammate Titiana Marsh posted a jump of 13.23m (43’ 5”) for third.

Taylor was coming off a 13.86m (45’ 5-3/4”) leap at the Bob Pollock Track and Field Meet at the same venue last week. She was also on the track in the 60m hurdles and finished second with a time of 8.08 seconds. Winning that race was the University of Kentucky’s Masai Russell who posted a time of 7.94 seconds. The University of Central Florida’s Rayniah Jones was third with a time of 8.12 seconds.

Also in action at the Tiger Paw Invite was Anthaya Charlton and Megan Moss for Kentucky. Charlton leapt to a personal best in the long jump, a distance of 6.31m (20’ 8-1/2”) to finish fifth. She was 14th in the 60m dash with a personal best of 7.30 seconds. Her final event of the meet was the 200m when she ran 24.11 seconds to place 44th overall.

Moss was in the 400m and she powered her way to a time of 54.50 seconds. She finished 41st overall. The junior was also in the 4x400m relay with Reynei Wallace, Tamiia Fuller and Seven Simms. They clocked 3:44.15 to finish 20th.

Competing in the men’s high jump at the Tiger Paw Invite was Shaun Miller Jr. The Ohio State junior leapt 2.01m (6’ 7”) to finish 16th overall.

Bahamian Javonya Valcourt, a freshman at Tennessee, competed in the women’s 200m and 400m at that event. She was 70th overall in the 200m in 24.62 seconds and 21st overall in the 400m in a personal best time of 53.33 seconds.

Antoine Andrews had a strong meet for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, breaking a 13-year school record of 7.60 seconds in the men’s 60m hurdles. The freshman clocked 7.59 seconds to win that event during the Jarvis Scott Open at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday. The 2020 World Under-20 Champion in the 110m hurdles outdoors is now tied for second in the NCAA Division I in the men’s 60m hurdles this year, and has virtually assured himself of a trip to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, next month.

Running unattached, Taylor Rooney was second in that race with a time of 7.77 seconds, and Tyrin Lewis, also unattached, was third when he clocked 7.79 seconds.

Competing in the women’s 400m at that same event, Bahamian Lacarthea Cooper, a freshman at New Mexico Junior College, finished third in 54.85 seconds. The winning time of 54.49 seconds was turned in by Cooper’s teammate at New Mexico Junior College Deshana Skeete.