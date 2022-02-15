News

Vigil for man shot, killed by police

Friends and family of Azario Major create a memorial with stuffed animals, wreaths and photos. Torrell Glinton

Friends and relatives of a man shot to death by police gathered Sunday for an emotional vigil as they called for justice.

Wearing matching T-shirts, they met across the street from the Fire Trail Road bar where three off-duty officers shot Azario Major multiple times on December 26, 2021.

His grieving friends and relatives sang hymns and prayed for justice for the 30-year-old, as his heartbroken mother, Gloria, pointed toward Woody’s Bar and wailed, “They killed my son.”

Major’s family does not believe the official police account of the circumstances surrounding his death and they want to see footage from the surveillance cameras of nearby businesses.

Police said Major was a patron at the bar and began behaving in a disorderly manner. The off-duty officers spoke to him and left, but returned a short time later, before he left again.

Major, according to police, returned a third time with a gun, and the officers said they killed him because they were in fear for their lives.

But, for Major’s relatives, the story isn’t adding up. They said that based on the timeline provided by the police, Major was using WhatsApp around the time that he was killed.

They also question why the officers fired over 40 shots, as evidenced by the spent cartridges left behind.

Major’s sister, Fredia Major, said that four of those shots shattered her brother’s head, making it impossible for them to do a facial identification. He was identified by tattoos on his body, she said.

In addition to those head shots, Fredia said she counted at least 15 other gunshot wounds to his body.

She called on others to join their family in speaking out against the “gangsters on the police force”.

Fredia said, “For far too long, we have sat down and allowed police officers to use badges as protection.”

She added, “I am probably going to die remembering the way that his body looked. I do not sleep. My family does not sleep. I want people to understand the pain that we are going through as a family and the pain that many are going through.”







