Village Rd. project expected to conclude by Dec. 12

Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Press Secretary Clint Watson said yesterday that work on the Village Road Improvement Project should be done by December 12th.

“Finally, all utility companies – BPL, Water and Sewerage, Cable Bahamas – are finished doing whatever works that needed to be done,” Watson said during an OPM weekly briefing.

“They’re closing up all the holes. Paving is expected to begin on the 3rd of December and will last until the 12th of December. Thereafter, the road is expected to be fully completed and opened.”

The $6.4 million Village Road Improvement Project was originally set to be completed in September, in time for the new school year, however, the decision to install a roundabout between Queen’s College (QC) and Bahamas National Trust (BNT) pushed the completion date to November.

And while some area residents and businesses have objected to the roundabout, saying it would do little to ease the daily traffic congestion, Watson claimed residents welcome the change.

“There has been dialogue with the residents in the area. They’re excited about it,” he said.

“Actually, there have been town meetings to keep them abreast. They’re actually excited. They believe this will help and enhance the development of that area. They’ve been very patient and we thank them for that. But by the 12th of December, the nightmare should be completely over.”

When asked about the general state of roads in the capital, Watson said the government is moving forward with repairs.

“A program has started,” he said.

“Ministry of Works will talk more about it, but they have begun repairs. They have begun repairs to roads and Bahamians will expect to see and feel that really soon.

“We all drive the same roads, so we feel the grief as well when roads are bad. They’ve been in that state for a long time. They didn’t just get bad last week or last year; they’ve been in that state for some time.

“And the administration, Prime Minister Davis, as you know, is a former minister of works. He is committed to ensuring that capital works, road repairs, street lights, as you’ve seen the street light program has begun, people are getting street lights turned back on in their neighborhoods. It is happening and it is a mandate to ensure that these kinds of things, the Bahamian people ought to expect, are done, and the work has begun.”

The span of the roadworks includes new traffic signals at Parkgate Road, Shirley Street and Village Road; the removal of existing pavement and installation of new pavement, electrical ducts, water mains and services; and the construction of junction improvements at Parkgate Road, St. Andrew’s Drive and QC and BNT.