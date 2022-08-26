Village Road Improvement Project to be completed by November

Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said today that the $6.4 million Village Road Improvement Project, which was expected to wrap up in September, is now expected to be completed in November and will include the installation of a roundabout.

The government has undertaken an overhaul of Village Road between East Bay Street and just south of St. Andrew’s Road.

“There are some additional works that are being to be scoped related to installing a roundabout in front of Queen’s College and Bahamas National Trust,” Sears said during a tour of the project today.

“We will be meeting with both of those stakeholders to discuss further what is intended in order to make this roadway more efficient and to improve the quality of life for those who live and work in the area.”

Contractor Albrion Symonette Jr. said traffic will be diverted to accommodate the reopening of school on Monday.

He said the installation of the roundabout will improve the efficiency of the traffic flow.

In addition to the roundabouts, Symonette said the project includes the installation of additional pipes, an eight-inch water main, improvements to several junctions, road paving and lane widening. He said smart traffic signals will also be added.

He said the team has run into a few challenges, including the damage to existing pipes, which has caused some delays.

He said the construction team will also improve the drainage system in the area.

Sears thanked the residents and business owners in the area for exercising patience.

“By November, we will have a dramatically improved road, sidewalks and more efficient infrastructure along this very central pathway.

As it relates to the Gladstone Road Project, the minister said consultations will begin shortly.