Death Announcement

Vilma Heid a resident of #B2 Rum Cay Villas Freeport, and formerly of Trinidad. Sunrise 1st, February, 1942 Sunset 21st, August 2022 age 80 years.

She transitioned from this life to be with her Heavenly Father and left to Cherish her memories are her husband: Joachim Heid; daughter: Joanne Roberts; sister: Floris Bobb of Trinidad; son-in-law: Terrance Roberts; adopted daughter: Rosebud Adderley; adopted son-in-law: Craig Adderley; grandchildren: Tamika Roberts, Joachim Cleare, Rasheed Adderley, Laquinta Kemp, and Anderze Grant; other relatives and friends: numerous nieces and nephews of Trinidad, Valerie Roberts and family, Rosemary Daniels and family, Rochelle Roberts and family, Michael Higgs and family, Ferris Higgs and family, Freddie Roberts and family, Ricky Mackey and family, Marcus Pinder and family, Martin Grant and family, Vhaul Thompson and family, Lawrence Thompson and family, Gusty Lewis and family, Shelia Moss and family, Eloise Knowles and family, Andrey Gardiner and family, and the entire Harbour Island community, Bantam and Nioka Pratt, Michelle Lundy and family, Virgina Napier and family, Bob Roker and family, Cheryl Whyms and family, Sharon Simmons, Tericka Cleare, Bernard Cooper and family, Thyra Johnson and family, Mrs. Ritchie and family, Jeffrey Bain and family, Ms. Hamilton and family, Paul and Barbara Neely, Rex and Enda Neely, Patricia Taylor and family, Cathy and family of Abaco, the Rum Cay Villa crew, Doctors and Nurses of Rand Memorial Hospital, Dr. Leviticus Rolle.

The family will respect the wishes of Mrs. Vilma Heid and there will be no funeral service. Cremation was held. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to our family and friends for your acts of kindness, prayers, sympathies and condolences expressed, and all the love and support you have given. A heartfelt thank you.