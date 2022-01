DEATH NOTICE

Vincent Edward Brown ,77

Of #18 Jumbey Drive, Golden Gates #1

Died at his residence on Monday 10th January,2022.

Memories will forever be Cherished in the hearts of his faithful and loving wife: Wendy Brown, Daugthers : Angel, Gaynell, Sheniqua and Joya Brice. Son: Troy Brown, Brothers: Wellington Brown and Tyrone Thurston, One Sister: Martha Brown along with a host of other relatives and friends.