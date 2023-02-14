Two former members of the Minnis Cabinet yesterday applauded a recent decision of Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson upholding their administration’s shantytown eradication policy and said it was vindication of all they had sought to achieve in ridding The Bahamas of the unregulated communities, which were found to be health and safety hazards.

“I do feel vindicated. I think that the judgment spoke very highly of our approach,” said attorney Dion Foulkes, the former labor minister, who headed the Shantytown Action Task Force (SATF), which was established to execute the policy.

The work of the task force ground to a halt after a group of 177 shantytown residents (the applicants), along with the non-profit organization Respect Our Homes Limited filed an application challenging the government’s plan.

They were represented by human rights attorney Fred Smith, KC, who had said the Minnis administration’s attempt to eliminate shantytowns in The Bahamas was “nothing short of ethnic cleansing of Haitian ethnic communities”.

In August 2018, Grant-Thompson granted the applicants an injunction preventing the

government from demolishing shantytown structures until she had a chance to hear the evidence and rule on the applications before her.

Foulkes was one of the respondents in the matter.

The others were Dr. Hubert Minnis, in his capacity as prime minister (at the time); Desmond Bannister, who was minister of works; and Carl Bethel, who was attorney general.

In a written reaction sent to The Nassau Guardian after he was contacted, Bethel said yesterday, “I have had the opportunity to read the well-reasoned judgment of Madam Justice Grant-Thompson after a full hearing of the merits of the case.

“The ruling was against the entire case made by the applicants, Respect Our Homes Limited, and others.

“The ruling is a complete vindication of the lawful policies and procedures implemented by the Minnis administration, and Minister Dion Foulkes, in the best interests of The Bahamas, the Bahamian people, and the best interests of all persons concerned, including the applicants.

“I commend the Office of the Attorney General, and the hard-working, dedicated and excellent legal officers, in particular Assistant Director of Legal Affairs Kayla Green-Smith, all of whom work tirelessly in the public interest for their achievements.”

Foulkes said yesterday he had been “extremely disappointed” that the action was filed “because I thought that we had the right approach and we were making tremendous progress”.

“I actually met with the human rights group. Fred Smith did not come, but he sent Joe Darville along with two others, and I actually met with them, just as we did the churches, and we presented the entire plan to them, so I was a little surprised that the application was made to halt the demolition,” he said.

The applicants had contended that the SATF was acting unlawfully, including by issuing “invalid” notices for residents to get off the land in question — all claims the judge rejected.

The SATF was an advisory committee which oversaw the implementation of the shantytown project.

It comprised representatives of government ministries and departments, private and public utility providers, and non-governmental organizations.

Subcommittees were formed within the SATF to ensure that there was the requisite expertise to consider and address aspects of the project.

For example, there was a special needs group, largely drawn from the Ministry of Social Service and the Ministry of Health, which focused on the needs of children, the disabled, the elderly and other groups; and an alternative housing group, which focused on finding affordable alternative housing for residents of shantytowns.

By letter, dated February 14, 2018, Foulkes sent invitations targeted at churches and community civic groups which were either representatives of the Haitian community or were closely affiliated with the Haitian community.

The letter outlined the government’s objective, the need for a synergistic approach to solving the identified problem and invited these representatives to attend a meeting on February, 19, 2018 as well as to serve on the SATF.

Numerous meetings were held with representatives, pastors, organizations of the Haitian communities residing in the shantytowns and other key players. During these meetings, these organizations were represented and provided “robust” input into the discussions, according to evidence presented to the court.

“We attempted, and I think that we were very successful in developing a very comprehensive approach to dealing with shantytowns,” said Foulkes when contacted by The Guardian yesterday.

“The former prime minister, [Dr. Hubert] Minnis, wanted us to look at every angle and to be as humane as possible when it came to the elimination of shantytowns in The Bahamas.”

Foulkes said to his recollection, the comprehensive survey of shantytowns on New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera undertaken by the task force, found that 80-plus percent of residents had legal status in The Bahamas.

It was observed and submitted to the court that most, if not all, “shantytowns” are on Crown land issued to Bahamian families for the purpose of agriculture, the judge said.

Foulkes said had the legal action not been taken, the Minnis administration would have made significant progress in addressing the problem.

“We decided to deal with three of the small shantytowns first in New Providence and we decided to do it in the summer when school was out, so that there was no disruption with the children and their schoolwork,” he explained.

“We managed to get all of the residents of the three shantytowns out along with the help of the Haitian pastors association and two civic groups here in New Providence.

“And we engaged private companies to begin to move the derelict vehicles from around the shantytowns because every shantytown has a lot of derelict vehicles which would have impeded the tractors from going in to do the demolition.

“We actually moved about 200 to 300 cars and we were about to begin the demolitions and that is when the Supreme Court placed the injunction.”

The Minnis administration had scheduled the summer of 2018 for the demolition of New Providence shantytowns and had given Abaco shantytown residents an additional year before it cleared the land because alternate housing on Abaco was more difficult to find, Foulkes said.

In conjunction with the police and defence forces, and the Department of Immigration, the government had also developed a plan to regularly conduct surveillance on New Providence to ensure that no new shantytowns were developed and residents did not return to shantytowns after they were demolished, the former minister added.

“It was a very comprehensive plan,” Foulkes said.

“I don’t want to get into the details, but it’s there on the files and it’s something I would recommend that the PLP government follows.”

He urged the Davis administration to adopt the full plan left in place by the Minnis administration to deal with the shantytown problem once and for all.

“If they take out the plan that we formulated and look at the sequence of how we went about doing it, I think they would stand a very good chance in being successful,” Foulkes said.

“But it’s a very complex issue; there’s nothing simple about it.”