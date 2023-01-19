Homegoing Celebration for the late Viola Alecia Rahming “Mama”/“Ola”aged 88of Kenwood Street, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 21st January, 2023 at St. Georges Anglican Church, Montrose Avenue and Arundel Street. Officiating will be The Reverend Fr. Ivan Eldon assisted by Archdeacon Kingsley Knowles, and Reverend Father Andrew Toppin. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Viola was preceded in death by her husband: Leon “Doc” Rahming, OBE; and sons: Leon David Rahming, Loran Leon Rahming, and Leslie Lorenz Rahming.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters: Linda Fitzgerald, Lavern Hanna, and Lisa Young; sons: Superintendent Christopher Rahming Sr., Leo, Lambert, Lynden, and Lamont Rahming; sons-in-law: Kevin Hanna, and Charles Young Sr.; daughters-in-law: Mary Rahming, Sharon Rahming (nee Stubbs), Sharon Rahming (nee Sweeting), Deborah Rahming, and Germaine Rahming; sister: Zelda Pearson; brother: Joseph Hepburn; brother-in-law: Rhinehart Pearson; sister-in-law: Gwen Hepburn; grandchildren: Tyrone and Enrico Fitzgerald, Enesca Fitzgerald-Smith, Tyranya Fitzgerald-Brown, Mario McKay, Lamarr, Leon Darryl and Lanette Rahming; Mai-Tai, Unoma, Christine, and Christopher Rahming II, Denia Louis, Laurel Rahming, Lorraine Tamara Munnings, Kevval and Kevin Andrew Hanna, Leosha, Lavardo, Lavon, and London Rahming, Lamanda, Lambert II, and Lakeem Rahming, Lashan, Lanique, Lashae, Lamont, Latoya, Latrae, and Leslie Rahming, Lynden II, Lynrick and Dr. Lorneka Rahming-Joseph, Captain Charles II and Chet Young, Leia and Leslie Rahming; great-grandchildren: Mario Jr., Shianka and Tiesha McKay,Enrica, Eliesha, and Enrico Fitzgerald II, Malia Smith, Tamani Deveaux, Dior, Dion and Direigh Fitzgerald, Alanna, Alyssa, and Aiden Dixon, Kareem Bowe, Trevin Butler, Kiara, Kayden, Kristina, and Kingsley Hanna, Dorothy and Ira Hanna-Blondes, Lorenz Rahming, Lavardo Rahming II, Leilani Rahming, Lavon II and Le’Asia Rahming, Jayanna Hall, Liberty Rahming, Cimone and C’Rai Young, Dwaniqua Thurston, Cameron, Blade, and Beyonce Louis, LaZaria Rahming, Achari and Zah Mari Rahming, Roman Rigby; nephews and nieces: Charles, Kendal “Funky” and Ian Demeritte, Karen Demeritte-Woodside, and Keva Mackey, Debra Miller, Samuel Austin, David, and Kevin Hepburn, Phyllis Sullivan, Keno Archer, Sheldon, Shanika, and Sean Pearson, Carlton Wright, Ginger Miller, Rochelle Smith, Icilee Smith-Banks, Bernard, Shauna, Fran, Benedict, and Kermit Rahming, Lanora Poitier, Rhonda Rolle, Tyrone, Gordon, Michael, Norman, Kevin, and Bradley Rahming, Vernell Moss, Crystal Stubbs, Patricia Newry, Olive Brown, Sylvia Outten, Mary Wilson, Melvin Bain, Alice Newton, Lanora Poitier, Vessey Ferguson, Inga Bowleg, McQuaise “Dejay” Hepburn, Nikeisha Hepburn-Yanke, Scott Hepburn; numerous relatives and friends including: Reverend Emily Demeritte, Garth Woodside, Basil Miller, Gianette Rolle, Lorca Bowe, Aikari Bowe, Danny “DJ” Seymour, Crystal, Evanique, Mario and Neil Seymour, Mychal Connolly, Monario Seymour, Leslia, Tyler and Trenton Seymour, Christopher Bowe, Christal Carrol, Cristin and Cadre Seymour, DeVaugh Shantel McKay, Garth, Khari, and Khara Woodside, Trafford “TJ” Hilton, Ariel, Royel, Roytahlia, Royjana, Roykia, LaRoy and K’roy Brown, Stefan, Charrise, Charlton and Carlos Demeritte, Dion Demeritte, Bradia Demeritte-Longley, Jamaal and Iannah Demeritte, Rukenya Nash, Kemuel, Kemia and Kendrea Demeritte, Darien, Dominique and Denair Miller, Ishmael Hepburn, Seaga, Ashley, and Christian Fox, Meko, Samantha and Semeka Hepburn, Tre Fowler, Anya Hepburn, Ricardo, Dre and Donovan Hepburn, Errin Spencer, Shericka, Ramon and Sheldon Pearson Jr., Shawniqueca Russell, Hilton and Kirsten Bowleg, Kyla and Joshua Hepburn, Antionette Hepburn, Kevin and Nicholaus Yanke, Shantell Rahming, Shanise Mary Rahming, Enrica Rahming, Michael Smith, Glena Hanna, Madalyn Blondes, Kyra Tene Young, Serena Hepburn-Collie, David Miller, Domicia Hepburn, the Honourable Philip “Brave” Davis & Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, the Rt. Honourable Perry G. Christie and Mrs. Bernadette Christie, the Honourable Frederick A. Mitchell, the Honourable Dr. Michael Darville, the Honourable Glenys Hanna-Martin, the Honourable Jomo Campbell, Loretta Butler-Turner & Family, Leslie Miller & Family, Reece Chipman & Family, Jerome Fitzgerald, Reverend Fr. Ivan Eldon & Mrs. Eldon, Archdeacon Fr. Kingsley Knowles & Mrs. Knowles, Reverend Fr. Scott Brennen & Mrs. Brennen, Reverend Fr. Andrew Toppin, Bishop Neil Ellis & Mrs. Patrice Ellis, Hazel Cartwright & Family Brenda & Adrian Archer, Victor Hutcheson & Family, Sheila Cooper, Sharon Robinson & Family, Gareth Butler, Louise Sutherland, Stephen Bain, Christopher Adderley, Jeff and Sylvia Brown, Doris Munnings-Burrows & Family, Marco Major, Kendal Butler, Mrs. Carolyn Hanna & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Felix White & Family, Mrs. Dorothy Hanna & Family, the Campbell Family, the Francis Family, the Smith Family, Idris & Gwen Reid, Reverend Joseph & Mary Myclewhite, Edmund & Gloria Strachan, Milo & Cher Strachan, Trevor Whylly & Family, Japena Strachan, Gloria Bain, Dorothy Taylor, Tisha Curry, Elsie Strachan, Christine Rahming, William and Dorothy Paige, Emily Munnings & Family, Wendell Munnings, Philip & Sharlamae Stubbs & Family, Elijah & Sherry Brice & Family, Claude & Melanie Hanna & Family,\ Joan Beckford, the Munnings Family, The Fitzgerald Family, Linda Kemp, Jermaine & Shenicia Swann and Family, Sandra Rahming, Terry & Keisha Delancey, Mary McKay, the Whymms Family, Bridgette Musgrove, Averi Thompson, the Strachan Family, the Archer Family, The Albury Family, Retired Nurse Patricia Reckley, Bernadette Hepburn, Diane Turnquest, Merrill, Bertie, and Christine Johnson, Michael and Ada Wisseh, Quinton Curry, Marvin “Shorts” Cherry, Dion Knowles, Janice Smith & Family, Kevin Bethel, Dieuseul “Jimmy” Milfort, John Montpetitt, Arthur Archer, Montgomery Lockhart, Glen Zonicle, Jordan Deveaux, Tanya Pratt, The Rahming Brothers Singing Group, Rishae Gray, Mr. & Mrs. Dwayne “Footie” Ferguson & Family, Jacob Evans, James Bastian, Decosta Williams, Ronnie Stevenson, Wendell Clarke, Lopez & Prince Alvah Huyler, Granville Dorsette, Stephen “Father” Francis, Loran Coleby, Humphrey Gomez, Natasha Brown, Linda Fitzgerald & Family, Markita Holbert, Jason and Tino Armaly, Clorene Simon, Lloyd “Skip” Jones & Family, Harry and Shantel Brown, Owen Wells, Kandi Collie, Latessa McPhee, Craig Ferguson, Ashford Ferguson, Erskine Johnson, Rudy Bethel, Esther McPhee & Family, Delores McPhee & Family, Perry and Paula Balfour, Dale Davis, William and Camille Curry, Darla Newbold & Family, Treigh Jordan, Judy Fawkes, Dena Plaklaris, Tyiece Hanna, Karisma Dean, Delores Gibson, Kay Capron, Velma Seymour, Dion Seymour, Nicola Damianos & Family, Dellareece Worrell & Family, Spence Finlayson, Mrs. Sonia Charlow & Family, Chevette Williamson & Family, Judith Cooper & Family the Sands Family, the Hepburn Family, the Brown Family, the Samuels Family, the Cooper Family, the Sweeting Family, the Kemp Family, Kathleen & Brenda Rahming & Family, Constance Mackey & Family, the McKinney & Family, Rosemarie Williams & Family, the Dr. Mortimer Moxey, Margaret Moxey, Family of the late Livingstone Archer, Leon Williams & Family, the Anglican Church Women (ACW), Sick Guild, and members of St. George’s Anglican Church, the members of St. Agnes Anglican Church, the Pastorate and members of Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church, the Pastorate, Senior Saints Group, and members of Bethel Baptist Church, the Pastorate and members of Landmark Baptist Church, the Staff of Economy Bus Line and Charter Service and Convenient City Transit, Management & Staff of Battery & Tire Specialist, Management & Staff of McCartneys Pharmacy, Rozalia Bowe & the Staff of NUA Insurance Company Ltd., Ms. Lorene Knowles-Taylor & the Staff of Executive Motors, Harrison Moxey and the United Public Transportation Company Ltd., the Management & Staff of Bahamas Power & Light (Clifton Pier), the Management & Staff of Virgo Car Rental, Speedy Tire Repair, Complete Auto Air, Lucayan Rental, Prime Time Group of Companies, and DA Links Car Rental, the current and past residents of Kenwood Street and the Centreville Community (“the Valley”), Brian Adderley and members of The Valley Boys Junkanoo Group, Eric Knowles and members of the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo Group, members of the P. I. G. S. Junkanoo Group, and the descendants of Rum Cay & Bannerman Town, Eleuthera, and family, friends, and loved ones too numerous to mention but acknowledged and appreciated.

Special Thanks to Dr. Ilsa Grant-Taylor, Dr. Omala Ablack, Dr. Crispin Gomez, Dr. Charles Rahming, and Susan Murray and Tyeesha Barnes (caregivers).

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 20th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.