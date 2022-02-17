Graveside Funeral Service for the late VIOLA JOHNSON age 87 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Harbour West Public Cemetery. Officiating will be Bishop Carlton Taylor.

Viola was predeceased by her daughter: Chris Lee and sisters: Frances Thompson, Margaret Pinder, Elaine Stubbs and Gloria Major.

She is survived by daughters: Repunzel Johnson, Margarita Johnson, Theresa (Charles Sr.) Frith, Patricia Johnson; son: Jeffery (Jeanalee) Berry (Sherona) Johnson; grandchildren: Justin, Jeremiah Giovanni and Jeffstina Johnson; Donell Russell, Shanderona Johnson-Bowe, Kenton, Ricardo and Chuck Johnson, Berry Jr., Sarah and Jacob Johnson, Larice Stubbs, Charles Jr., Crystal and Christina Frith, Christopher Johnson, Carlton, Casey and Carl Miller Jr., Henry Lee, Andrea Lee, Donell, Peter and Robert (Conrad) Lee; great grandchildren: Alancia and Loniah Stubbs; Trémya Wallace, Mario Hepburn; Trinity and Carlon Miller Jr.; Shorn Gibson, Monea Cox, Petra Bowe, Ricardo Johnson Jr., Jessica Cleare, Henry Lee Jr., Anthony Taylor, Adrian Lee, Angelo Sawyer, Shaquell Lee, Kahree, Tammy, Christopher and Nova Lee; sisters: Marie Johnson; Eva (Harry) Burrows and Willamae Laroda; nieces and nephews: Christine Johnson, Margurita Scavella, Monique Saunders, Adrianna, Felicia, Nelson and Marco Johnson, David Gibson, Tray Laroda, Zsa Laing, Basil and Clinton Laroda, Cecilo, Cecil, and Tawanna Johnson, Taval Bethel, Wilford (Ali) Pinder, Demond Burrows and Desmond Burrows; grandniece: Kaydena Johnson; granddaughter-in-law: Joyann Johnson; extended family, relatives and friends: Cedric and Lonnie Rolle and Family, Livingston and Jerelene Wilson and Family, Julene Johnson and Family, Rowena Sands and Family, Carmetta Rolle and Family, Deloris Black and Family, Tamika Stuart and Family, Ernestine and Family, Pastor Deann Curry and the Oasis of Love Christian Ministry, the communities of Gregory Town and Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, the community of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, the entire Johnson Family, The Laroda Family, The Thompson Family of Eleuthera, The Burrows Family, The Lee Family, The Hepburn Family and Grace Church of the Nazarene, Eight Mile Rock, The Honourable Obediah H. Wilchcombe, M.P. and Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, Senator Hon. Kirkland Russell, Sr., doctors and nurses at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Branch #3 of Eight Mile Rock; special family and friends including: Marlene Laroda, Zhivargo Laing, Sr., May Laroda, Casey LaRoda, Devon Bowe Sr. and Ms. Josephine Johnson.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home Eight Mile Rock on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the cemetery on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.