Obituaries

Viola Virginia Beneby

0 114 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Viola Virginia Beneby age 69 years of Garden Hills # 3, Cactus Avenue died at her residence on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Rudolph  Beneby: adopted son: Shivargo Miller; adopted daughters: Ronnique Ferguson and Shanderia Bowe; sisters: Rosalie Miller, Carolyn Miller, Sandra Ferguson, Igallie Miller and Barbara Miller; brothers: Rudolph, Lernis, and Roger Miller; Brother and Sister In laws: Rev. Daniel (Beverly) Beneby, Elijah Beneby, Joshua (Donna) Beneby, Leory (Frances) Jones, Harvey (Princess) Emmanuel, Joan Ferguson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

