Funeral service for the late Matriarch Violet “Goddie Violet” Pratt nee Brown, 95 yrs., a resident of Wells Lane & formerly of George Town, Exuma & United Estates, San Salvador, will be held at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral, Meeting Street, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bishop Carrington S. Pinder, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in the Church’s Cemetery.

Left to cherish her memories:

Son: Cedric (Elder Luella) Pratt

Grandchildren: Julian Pratt (deceased), Glenroy (Kenasine) Pratt, Natasha (Carlos) Harris of Baltimore Maryland, Donald (Andrea) Pratt, Mag Bowe and Cedericka Pratt

Daughter: Althea (Leslie) Gaitor

Grandchildren: Erica Morris, Leslie, Leshika and Laurentino Gaitor

Predeceased by son: Sinclair Ferguson

Grandchild: Freda (Charles) Ferguson

Predeceased by daughter: Irene Sawyer

Grandchild: Cochese Pratt, Tyrone Williamson, Agatha (Daneveoh) Saunders, Melvern and Merissa Sawyer

Predeceased by son: Copeland Pratt

Grandchildren: William Pratt, Marico Pratt, Patricka Darling, Cohen Pratt

Predeceased by adopted son: Ian Miller

Great Grand Children: Alexia Symonette, Ajah Harris, Tiko Pratt, Phylicia Pratt, Cairo Harris, Nathan Pratt, Reio Darling, Jaden Moxey, Gabrielle Pratt, Donte` Pratt, Johnathan Morris, Shakira Pratt, Malie Harris, William Pratt Jr., Azariah Darling, Le’Andre Gaitor, Zyanna Gaitor, Deontate and Ron Gaitor.

Great Great Grand: D’ Mei Seymour

Sister: Aldina Allen

Sister in law: Agnes Kemp

God Children: Vernancia Butler, Thelsonia Young, Andy Johnson, Metilda Williams

Nieces: Yvonne Williams, Zelda Pratt, Juliet Strachan, Monique, Shavonne, Sherelle, Christine Smith, Portia Smith, Stephanie Wallace, Rev. Maveline, Naomi, Rebecca, Paulette, Jenice, Debbie, Joniqua, Tina McKenzie, Tanya Brown, Constance (Neville) Moss, Sophia Brown, Ruthiemae Rolle, Melanie, Ava (Edward), Patricia (Joseph), Deborah (Brian) Cooper, Cynthia (Leroy) Brown, Elvina (Wayns) Allen, Darlene, Haue, Stacey Williams, Samantha (Leonard) Knowles, Nicole, Diane (Christopher), Phylis (Allen), Sylvia (Antoine), Nadia Brown, Monica Morley, Shurn Brown, Aidora Robinson, Arlene Nicholls, Joann Sands, Shacantila, Yazmyn Brown

Nephews: Kavon Cleare Kemp, Derek Bell, Warren Smith, Walter Smith, Jefford Smith, Philip (Dawn) Kemp, “Porkey” Phillip, Alfred Jr., Rev Calvin Kemp, Sherman, Ervin, Trevor Kemp, Deckrey (Christine) Johnson, Randy, Peter, Jefferson, Cyril, Kendrick Williams

Numerous nieces and nephews. Other relatives and friends including Melony Forbes and Family, The Virgil Family, The Gaitor Families, Una and Bonker Fritzgerald, Dawn and Raymond Gaitor, Vardo, Estell, Euna, Linda Nottage, Lodge Families Curfew Temple 816, Lyford Cay Club Families, San Salvador Families, In Christ Families, New Bethany Families, Friendly Ford Families, Exuma Families: Coopers, Browns, Morleys, Sturrups, Clarkes, Kemps

Comforters of the Bereaved Family: Rev’d Ekron Pratt, Dec. Marion Brown, Evang. Kim Saunders, Sis. Janet Johnson, Rev. Lindsay and Dec. Eulene Williamson, Dec. Sheila Seymour, Dec. Elsaida Porter, Lorrie Knowles-Heastie,

Evang. Patrice Carey, Dec. Florinda Williams, Sis. Letitia Smith, Mother Arlene Ching, Sis. Ethelyn Mortimer, Dec. Maria Ching-Williams, Sunday School, St. John’s Cathedral Family, Pastor Rev. Dr. Carrington and Rev. Dr. Sabrina Pinder, Youth Minister Rev. Ellerston and Evang. Daphne Smith, Tyrone Archer and sisters, Palm Tree Avenue neighbors and friends, Dec. Nehemiah Cooper, Gladys Lightbourne.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 12:00 n00n until service time.