FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Virginia Adderley age 88 years of Bonaby Alley off Kemp Road will be held at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp Road on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Ivan F. Butler, Jr. (Senior Pastor).

Fond and cherished memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Son: Neville E. Adderley,

Retired Asst. Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Corrections; Daughter: Corraine Adderley; Sister: Geraldine Fountain Brother: Leroy Adderley; Aunt: Harriet Minot; Nieces: Theresa Butler, Michelle Beckford, Natalie and Cindy Storr, Clementina Mapp of Daytona Beach FL., Debbieann Shalsew and Elaine Henfield of Orlando, FL., Diah Adderley of Augusta, GA., Sally Adderley of Long Island, Gwendolyn Sweeting, Ruthmae Deal, Ismae Deveaux, Winifred Linden, Denise Cartwright, Nina Ferguson, Marva Butler, Christine Clarke, Brendalee and Claudine Adderley; Nephews: Antonio, Glen and Kevin Rolle. Anthony, Calvin, Theodore, Paul, Ricky, Deon, Shane, Jimbo, Mervin Jr, Tino, Burt, Marvin, Eugene, Nealy, and Timothy Adderley; Grandsons: Neville Jr, Shawn, Kendrick and Antoine Adderley, and Colin Mortimer Grand-Daughters: Natasha. Indira, Gina, Cleo, Kendisha, Ingrid, Latendo and Nundera Adderley and Nadia (Rodney) Bain. Great-Grandchildren: Rawson and Rayna Bain, Nuire, Alecoh, Leonard, Cameron, Lucus, Tyrek, Anthon and Jesston Adderley, Jaheim Adderley, Anwar Seymour and Stephanie Cooper; Daughter-In-Law: Mrs. Lydia Adderley Brother-In-Law: Mr.Earl Fountain; Other Relatives and Friends including: Pastor Ivan F. Butler and Dr. Joanne Butler, officers and members of the Kemp Road Ministries, Mrs. Florie Adderley and family, Judy Higgs and family, Nikki Ferguson and family, Agnes Knowles and family (Great Harbour Cay), Betty Rolle and family (Black Point, Exuma), Mavis Edgecombe-Tinker and family, Carolyn Coakley and family, George Pratt and family, Island Luck Family, The Salvation Army (Mackey Street Branch), the Mortimer family, the Pratt family, the Dean family, David Knowles and family, the Jackson family, the Kemp Road/ Bonaby Alley and the Burnt Ground, Long Island communities, the Bowe and Cartwright family. Brendalee McPhee and family, Caroline Green and family, Malik Adderley and family, Jamal Williams and family, Neil Rolle and family, Bryan Morley and family, the Curtis and Whymms family, Minister of National Security Hon. Wayne Munroe, QC, Jeffery Curtis and family, Jaycinto Rolle and family, DeShanna Wilmot and family, Gawnique Bosfield and family, Deon Dirosier, .Girley and family. Other family and friends, too numerous to mention, including: The descendants of the late Bishop Herman Dean of Miami, Florida, Descendants of the late Ben, Malachi and Samuel Dean, Descendants of the late Elmore Adderley of New York, Descendants of the late James and Arthur Adderley, Descendants of the late Hester and Jennie Thompson, Descendants of the late Blanch Rahming, Descendants of the late Catherine Major, Descendants of the late Annie Dean, Descendants of the late Audrey Fox.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.