Virginia Mackey-Rolle

DEATH NOTICE

Virginia Mackey-Rolle age 80 years of Ridgeland Park and formerly of Water Fall, Eleuthera died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

She is survived by her sons: Collins, Shervin, Harry, Kirkwood, Julius, Malcolm, Jethro, Roderick Rolle; daughters: Ella, Norma, Vivan, Kayan, Paulamae, Judiann, Donimae Rolle; sisters: Ruth, Cetiller, Anna Lee, Noami, Paulette Mackey, brothers: Charles, Jim, Vincent, Carl Mackey; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

