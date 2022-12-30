Visitor arrivals top half a million in October

Visitor arrivals to The Bahamas topped half a million in the month of October, pushing total arrivals to that point this year to 5.3 million and signaling the start of the busy holiday period for the tourism sector.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism indicated that total visitor arrivals doubled for the month compared to the same period a year earlier, to 570,154 in October, from 260,942 visitors in the same month of 2021.

“Specifically, the dominant sea segment rose to 484,480, vis-á-vis 204,067 visitors in the prior year. Further, air traffic expanded to 85,674 from 56,875 a year earlier, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and representing 114.1 percent of air arrivals registered in 2019. A breakdown by major ports of entry revealed that total arrivals to New Providence increased to 235,282 in October, from 140,581 in the comparative period of 2021. Leading this outcome, the air and sea segments both advanced to 69,408 and 165,875 visitors, respectively,” according to data that was contained in the Central Bank’s Monthly Economic and Financial Development’s report for November.

“Likewise, traffic to the Family Islands amounted to 308,209 visitors, compared to 106,365 a year earlier, as air and sea visitors measured 13,717 and 294,492, respectively. Further, Grand Bahama attracted 26,663 visitors, exceeding the 13,996 recorded in the previous year, attributed to gains in the air and sea components, of 2,549 and 24,114, respectively.”

Of the 5.3 million tourists to visit The Bahamas up to October this year, 1.2 million were the coveted stopover air arrivals.

“The most recent data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) showed that for the month of November, total departures – net of domestic passengers – moved higher to 106,462 from 79,055 in the comparative period of 2021. Specifically, US departures expanded to 90,023 from 68,425 in the previous year,” the MEFD report reveals.

“Further, non-US departures rose to 16,439 from 10,630 in the same month of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, total outbound traffic increased to 1.2 million from 0.7 million passengers in the comparative period a year earlier, following a 64.9 percent expansion in the preceding year. In particular, US departures rebounded to 1.0 million visitors, extending the 83.8 percent growth in the prior year. Likewise, non-US departures grew to 0.1 million, a reversal from the 30 percent decline in the corresponding period last year.”

Data from vacation rental research website AirDNA also showed positive growth in November for vacation and long-term rentals, which grew to 119,105 from 95,440 in the comparative 2021 period.

The average daily room rates (ADR) for those rentals also showed firm growth, with a 12.4 percent increase for entire place bookings and five percent increase for hotel comparable bookings.