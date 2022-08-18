Funeral Service for the Late VIVILENT LOLETA HALL-CAMPBELL, age 69 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Community At Heart Tabernacle, Church of God of Prophecy, Coral Road. Officiating will be Pastory Barry B. Morris. Interment will follow at Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Lynn Greene (Dr. Bettin Greene), Janice Stubbs (Rev. Wilton Stubbs), Audra Albury (Ralph Albury) and Natasha Clarke (Edison Clarke); granddaughters: Dr. Shermeika Greene, Dominique and Brinique Stubbs, Brittany Charlton, Audeidra and Briaa Albury and Allison Clarke; grandsons: Bettin Jr., Benjamin and Seth Greene, Dwight and Justin Walkin, Vincent Charlton Jr. and Donovan Thompson; great granddaughters: Lariyah Greene, Zorayah McQuay, Sienna Hobley, Ciara and Cherish Missick, Cymphony Charlton, Reniah, Serenity, Destiny, Skylar and Sarai Walkin and Ro’Mya Gibson; great grandsons: Caleb Hobley, Carrington Missick, Kaiser Robinson, Jaylen Russell, De’Kari Albury; sisters: Myrtle Hall-Morris, Dorothy Hall and Villa Stubbs; sisters-In-law: Marjorie and Paula Hall, Geleta and Sylvia Campbell, Hazel Alfonso and Naomi Hamilton; brothers-in-law: George and Terrence Campbell; nieces and nephews: Maxwell (Sharon), Wondell (Brenda), Robert (Patsy), Bertram (Karen), Lynton (Nicky), Nathan (Jessica), Beatrice and Randy Campbell, Patranella (Clarence) Smith), Kimeko (Dwayne) Gregory, Kaytisa (Kenrick) Major, Tyrone, Murrick, Darren, Derek, Shaniqua, Georgina, David, and Rubin Campbell, Pastor Dr. Shirley (Daniel Calcano), Michael Hamilton, Nika (Wayne) Gardiner, Lashaina (Mark) Handfield, Perez and Kenrick Joffre, Zanifa Darville, Reuben Jr. (Mellie), Bishop Joseph (Essie), Anthony (Katharine), Ezekiel (Arlene), Dr. Maureen, Maurice (Tanya), Lynden (Delarise), Lillian and Gloria Hall, Olive (Pedro) Missick, Alice (Howard) Williams, Esther Quant, Sandra (Tony) Dames, Ulma (Bruce) Walkin, Ernest Jr. (Cecelia) Forbes, Heartlyn Forbes, Beverly (Jervon) Laporte, Cynthia Desmarais, Dellarie Forbes, Valeria (Alexander) Burrows, Judyann (Rollington) Cooper, Allan, Frank (Sheryl), Glen (Katie) and O`Brien (Nicola) Forbes, Cheryl (Charles) Moree, Gilbert (Gale), Ambrose (Annette) and Pastor Barry (Latique) Morris, Debbie (Vernon) Grant, Cathy (Alexander) Williams, Ruth (Stevie) Lightbourne, Trenece (Milton) Grant, Charles (Susie), Billy (Rochelle), Kevin (Vitney), Dave (Margaret), Scott (Shantel), Ricardo and Obel Dickenson; godmother: Moroleen Forbes; god children: Keithon Bosfield, Suwaynie Dobson, Elvarado Garland, Jaylisa and Kaylisa Hall, Rico Hall, Ricardo Jones, Shavan Kelly, Pastor Barry B. Morris, Justin Storr and Shawn Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.