Vlasov goes clear in Spain; takes aim at the CAC Games

Equestrian rider Millie Vlasov is on a direct path to representing The Bahamas at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) after a strong performance in the first weekend of the Andalucia Sunshine Tour in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain.

Riding at the CSI 4* level, Vlasov rode one clear round after another at successive higher heights. Her final clear round aboard Gulliver du Saint-Chene in Sunday’s 1.40 meters (m) class, means that Vlasov has reached the first of the minimum eligibility requirements for qualification to the individual equestrian event at the CAC Games, scheduled to be held in May 2023 in El Salvador.

The weekend began with Vlasov and her long-time partner Beaumont M/V placing eighth out of a field of 135 in the 1.20m class. On Saturday, Millie had another clear round, wrestling a fresh and forward Etos HBC around a challenging 1.30m course.

“I had to work with him,” Vlasov acknowledged.

Vlasov found herself in exalted company on Sunday, riding the 1.40m course designed by Luis González Molina against the likes of 2012 Olympic individual gold medalist Steve Guerdat of Switzerland. She was also up against 2016 Olympic team gold medalist Penelope Leprevost of France. However, Vlasov and her horse Gulliver du Saint-Chene made short work of the course, going clear in a time of 62.54 seconds, and ultimately placing 39th in the field of 102.

Vlasov will continue to compete in the Andalucia Sunshine Tour under the guidance of her coach Gilles Bertrand. She intends to move up to the 1.45m level next week.

Jump Line – Vlasov will continue to compete in the sunshine tour under the guidance of Coach Bertrand