Volleyball player Donovan Wilmott heads to Europe

Bahamian national volleyball team player Donovan Wilmott made the jump to the professional ranks when he signed a contract with Middlefart Volleyball Club, which plays in the Danish Volleyball League – the top league in Denmark.

Securing his first professional contract means a lot to him, especially knowing he has put in the hard work. He is already in Middlefart, Denmark, and his team will start its season on Saturday against ASV Elite.

“The hard work I put in definitely paid off,” Wilmott said. “All the people that came before me and paved the way for this opportunity, they all worked hard and it really means a lot. It also means that the guys that aren’t going to get that chance to go off and play as yet, will get to live vicariously through me. I’m not taking it lightly, it’s going to be a great experience and I’m really appreciative of it.”

Middlefart finished fourth out of 10 teams in the league last season. It sported a 10-8 win/loss record to finish with 29 points.

Wilmott, like he has done for Benedict College, will be looking to be a catalyst for Middlefart.

“I bring that fire wherever it may be, whether off the bench or as a starter. I am really the heart of whichever team I play for. So just giving the team some energy and that competitive spirit to be better than we were yesterday, that’s what I hope to bring to the team,” Wilmott said.

He is looking to contribute to his new team as the middle hitter. He looks up to Byron Ferguson, who played volleyball at the professional level.

“I spoke with Byron Ferguson and he was able to help me make the right decision for my future. After speaking to him, I thought about playing volleyball professionally, even if it’s only for a year or two; it would definitely be a great move. Ferguson is someone I look up to. He is very well respected in Europe and he was able to help guide me through the process,” Wilmott said.

The 29-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Benedict College, where he played alongside a few other Bahamians. That team finished with an 11-9 record and its season ended in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) semifinals.

Wilmott is looking to average at least three aces per game and two blocks per set.